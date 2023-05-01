Forty days after the arrival of spring, the National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings Monday for the mountains of three eastern West Virginia counties, where a “long duration snow event” is expected to make accumulations of 1 foot or more possible by Wednesday.
The brunt of the storm was expected to arrive between 8 p.m. Monday and midday Tuesday on the higher slopes of Northwest Pocahontas County, Southeast Randolph County and Western Pendleton County, driven by west winds gusting at up to 45 mph.
Snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are expected at elevations above 3,000 feet by noon Tuesday, followed by smaller additional accumulations Tuesday night and early Wednesday.
At elevations below 3,000 feet in the winter storm warning area, slushy snow accumulations of 1 or 2 inches are expected by midday Tuesday.
A winter weather advisory issued for Western Grant County calls for snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches at elevations above 3,000 feet, and up to 6 inches at elevations approaching 4,000 feet by midday Tuesday.
Some of the higher west-facing slopes in the winter storm warning area could receive accumulations of 1 foot or more by day’s end Wednesday, according to the Weather Service.
Sporadic rain showers and breezy winds are expected to dominate the weather scene across much of the remainder of the state through Wednesday night. Sunny or partly sunny skies, with high temperatures in the high 60s and low 70s, are expected in the Charleston and Huntington areas Thursday and Friday.
While this week’s May snowfall is rare for West Virginia, it is not unprecedented. A more widespread late-season snowstorm descended on the state 100 years ago, producing accumulations of up to 10 inches in Beckley and at Kayford, in southeastern Kanawha County, while Pickens, in Randolph County, received 9 inches of snow.
The May 9-10, 1923, snowstorm also left 4 or more inches of snow on the ground at Sutton in Braxton County, Buckhannon in Upshur County, Green Sulphur Springs in Summers County and Bayard in Grant County, according to the Weather Service’s Charleston Forecast Office.
Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter.
