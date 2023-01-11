DANVILLE — Boone County’s WVU Alumni Association hosted a pizza party at the Danville Community Center on Jan. 3 with the goal of connecting with local students who are interested in attending the university.
In addition to future students, current Mountaineers and alumni were also present at the event.
During the gathering, event leaders provided area students with scholarship applications.
The goal of Boone County’s WVU Alumni Association is to provide enrollment information and opportunities to as many local students as possible. Plenty of WVU gear was handed out as gifts to those in attendance.
Former delegate and WVU alumnus Rodney Miller was among those present.
“The group here has a long history of supporting the university and supporting the students,” said Miller. “These folks have been there and understand the ups and downs of it all, and having that resource of being able to ask questions they might not feel comfortable asking other people about college life, classes or personal aspects of it all, they’ve got immediate resources that care about them. I think they end up seeing that and it just means the world.”
The current Mountaineer mascot, Mary G. Roush, was present and spoke about her experience with WVU outreach events in the area.
“It’s really awesome. As the Mountaineer, this is my fourth trip to Boone County, so I’ve gotten to really know a lot of people in the community. I’ve really enjoyed every time that I’ve come down, because people are so nice. And it’s really important to be involved with these alumni groups as well --it’s past alumni joining with current students and incoming students for WVU,” Roush said.
Roush is the third female mountaineer in school history.
You can reach Matthew Britton @mbritton@hdmediallc.com or follow him on twitter @mbrittonhdmedia.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.