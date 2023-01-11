The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Past, present and future WVU students met for a pizza party at the Danville Community Center on Jan. 3.

 Matthew Britton | Coal Valley News

DANVILLE — Boone County’s WVU Alumni Association hosted a pizza party at the Danville Community Center on Jan. 3 with the goal of connecting with local students who are interested in attending the university.

In addition to future students, current Mountaineers and alumni were also present at the event.

