Former West Virginia University pitcher Alek Manoah has been named to the American League squad for the 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.
He is the second Mountaineer ever to earn a spot in an MLB All-Star Game, following Baltimore pitcher John Means, who was an American League All-Star in 2019.
A former first-round draft choice, Manoah is headed to his first career all-star game, which this year will be held at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. on July 19.
In his second season with the Toronto Blue Jays, Manoah currently holds a 9-4 record with a 2.34 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP. He is in the top eight in all of MLB in each of those statistical categories.
“Super proud of AK,” tweeted WVU head baseball coach Randy Mazey. “He has worked hard and earned this. Proud to have him representing the Mountaineers at this year’s All-Star game.”
A native of Homestead, Florida, Manoah arrived at WVU in the fall of 2016. In his three subsequent seasons with the Mountaineers, he put together a 13-10 record.
His 2019 season was his best, as he posted a 9-4 mark in 16 starts with a 2.08 ERA, while striking out 144 batters in 108 1/3 innings. Manoah was the driving force that season behind a West Virginia team that finished 38-22 and earned an opportunity to host the NCAA Tournament’s opening round. It was just the second time in WVU baseball history that the school hosted an NCAA Tournament series, as it previously hosted a district series in 1955.
After his junior season with the Mountaineers, Manoah was the 11th overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, and he signed a contract with Toronto worth a reported $4.5 million. He spent time in the Blue Jays’ minor league system in the summer of 2019, but he didn’t play any games in 2020, as COVID-19 canceled all minor league baseball contests that season.
Manoah began the 2021 season with the Buffalo Bisons, and, after three starts with the AAA club, he was called up to the Majors on May 27. He made his debut for Toronto against the New York Yankees and posted a 2-0 victory. That was the beginning of a rookie season that saw Manoah start 20 games and finish with a 9-2 record, a 3.22 ERA and 127 strikeouts.
Now in his second year in Major League Baseball, the 24-year-old Manoah is an all-star.
