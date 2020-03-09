When the West Virginia University men’s basketball team stumbled through February with a 1-6 record in its final seven games of the month, it was clear to see the Mountaineers were not playing with the same bounce in their step as when the team climbed near the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 in January.
WVU returned to the AP Top 25 Monday at No. 22 on the strength of wins last week at Iowa State and at home against then No. 4 Baylor to close the regular season. One week ago the outlook for the postseason appeared dire for the Mountaineers, but coming off a pair of wins, the team has played with an enthusiasm that was missing for most of last month, and that is an encouraging sign for head coach Bob Huggins.
“It was important just to win again,” Huggins said during Monday’s Big 12 coaches teleconference. “We were struggling. We didn’t have any enthusiasm. Practice was painstaking. It wasn’t good practice and we got that turned around — they got that turned around. I think it was our enthusiasm, and we got our enthusiasm back. We got our bounce back.
“We played with a lot more enthusiasm. We had a lot more bounce in our step. I guess sometimes you realize, [when] you put your head down it’s a lot easier to put it down than it is to get it back up. We finally just got our head up and played with enthusiasm and played a lot harder than what we had been playing.”
West Virginia enters this week’s Big 12 tournament at the Sprint Center in Kansas City as the No. 6 seed and opens against a familiar foe in No. 3 Oklahoma. The Sooners beat the Mountaineers twice this season — both times during WVU’s poor run to end February — and the two programs are no strangers to meetings at the Sprint Center. Last season, the Mountaineers were the last-place, No. 10 seed in the tournament and opened against No. 7 OU in a game WVU won 72-71 when the Sooners’ Christian James hit what appeared to be a game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer before a review ruled his foot was on the line and the shot only counted for two points.
Those two losses to Oklahoma this season, however, were two of the low points for the Mountaineers. On the day the NCAA announced West Virginia as a potential No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament, the Mountaineers laid an egg on the road in a 69-59 loss at OU. Forwards Kristian Doolittle (27 points, 12 rebounds) and Brady Manek (11 points, eight rebounds) created matchup problems and punished WVU that day. Then when the teams met Feb. 29 in Morgantown, they were at it again as Doolittle had 19 points and seven rebounds while Manek finished with 15 points and seven rebounds in a 73-62 Oklahoma win.
“It hasn’t been very good for us, is what I think about it,” Huggins said when asked what he thought of the matchup against OU. “They played extremely well. They’ve played well and we haven’t played so well. However it turned out, it wasn’t good for us.”