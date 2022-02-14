Within the course of one game on Monday, West Virginia seemingly displayed its best and its worst.
And this season, the Mountaineers’ good hasn’t been good enough to make up for its bad, especially in crunch time.
So it was again in Manhattan, Kansas as WVU suddenly turned ice cold with a 10-point second-half lead, allowing host Kansas State to rally and then hold off the Mountaineers for a 78-73 victory. It marked West Virginia’s eighth loss in its last nine games and followed a disappointing 81-58 loss at Oklahoma State on Saturday.
Hindered by a long stretch of futile offense and another one in the final minutes, it was a similar narrative to other shortcomings for WVU (14-11 overall, 3-9 Big 12 Conference), which watched its NCAA Tournament hopes take another major hit. Though the Mountaineers tried to rally late, cutting a nine-point deficit down to one at 74-73 with 2:28 remaining, they couldn’t squeeze out the offense they needed to get back over the hump.
Instrumental in Kansas State’s ability to hold WVU off were 39 free-throw attempts, with the Wildcats making 31. WVU, meanwhile, was 20 for 24 at the foul line.
After the game, WVU coach Bob Huggins credited his team’s effort and said he’d be taking a close look at film in the coming days.
“I want to go back and look at the tape and see that run,” Huggins said. “We didn’t play as well coming out of halftime again, which has been a problem. We’ve got to get that fixed.
“But I really want to look at it so we can do a better job of playing through some things. I’ve got to be careful what I say, so I’m trying to explain that I’m proud of our guys today. I’m the worst loser in the world, but I’m proud of them today. I thought we competed. Could’ve given up several times, we didn’t.”
WVU stretched its 42-35 halftime lead — the Mountaineers led nearly the entire first half — to 54-44 with 16:12 remaining on the strength of an Isaiah Cottrell 3-pointer. The Mountaineers seemed to be in control, but a couple of turnovers and a flagrant foul called on the Mountaineers’ Malik Curry turned momentum.
The result was an 18-2 run by Kansas State over the course of 9:19. Prior to taking a 55-54 lead with 11:26 play, Kansas State (14-11, 6-7) hadn’t held the lead since a Cottrell bucket at the 18:02 mark of the first half put the Mountaineers up 4-3.
West Virginia’s problems during the deciding spurt were multiple. In addition to its carelessness with the ball, the shots dried up completely. During the run, the Mountaineers missed 10 consecutive field goal attempts, encompassing a span of 9:50 of game time.
The differences were evident in nearly every statistic. WVU mustered just 36% shooting in the second half after shooting 43.8% in the first. After outrebounding the Wildcats 20-15 before halftime, Kansas State reversed that trend to the tune of a 19-17 advantage in the second.
And while multiple scoring options emerged early for West Virginia, no one could find an answer once the Wildcats started their run. Leading scorer Taz Sherman poured in 15 points in the opening 20 minutes and finished with a game-high 23, but made just two second-half field goals. Cottrell’s triple that gave the Mountaineers their biggest lead of the game accounted for his last points. Meanwhile, West Virginia’s second-leading scorer Sean McNeil was never a factor, finishing with just five points on 2-of-6 shooting. He was scoreless in the first half.
“I wouldn’t say it was their defense, it was our offense,” point guard Kedrian Johnson said. “It was on us. We know what to do, what not to do.
“We just constantly made mistakes. That’s just something we’ve got to do better as a team to keep that from happening.”
Then there was senior forward Gabe Osabuohien, who did not play after being hit with three technical fouls over the team’s last two games and was ejected from Saturday’s contest against the Cowboys.
Kansas State took its biggest lead at 71-62 with 4:35 remaining after an Ismael Massoud free throw. The Mountaineers finally responded with an 11-3 run and a fadeaway bucket from Sherman cut the deficit down to one.
However, WVU center Dimon Carrigan fouled Massoud on a 3-point attempt on the other end and Massoud hit all three and the Mountaineers wouldn’t score again.
WVU point guard Kedrian Johnson, who fouled out in the waning moments, contributed 15 points. Markquis Nowell led the Wildcats with 21 points and went 4 for 6 from 3-point range, with Mark Smith adding 17 points and 10 rebounds. Nijel Pack and Massoud each finished with 13 points.