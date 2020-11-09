The West Virginia University men’s basketball team was ranked No. 15 in the Associated Press preseason poll, announced Monday.
The Mountaineers, who finished 24th in the final AP poll after the 2019-20 season was cut shot by COVID-19, were ranked 13th in last season’s preseason poll. This is the fifth time during coach Bob Huggins’ tenure that WVU has been ranked by AP in the preseason.
Gonzaga is No. 1 in the preseason poll.
WVU is one of five Big 12 schools among the top 25. The others are Baylor (2nd), Kansas (6th), Texas Tech (14th) and Texas (19th).
WVU was 21-10 overall and 9-9 in Big 12 games when the season was cut short last March. The Mountaineers return their top two players from last season, sophomore Oscar Tshiebwe (11.2 points, 9.3 rebounds per game) and junior Derek Culver (10.4 points, 8.6 rebounds per game).
WVU opens its 27-game 2020-21 schedule on Nov. 25 — Thanksgiving Eve — against Texas A&M in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Fall, South Dakota. Also scheduled to play in the three-day, eight-team event are St. Mary’s, Memphis, No. 11 Creighton, Utah State, South Dakota State and Wichita State.
Gonzaga received 28 first-place votes from the 64 media voters in the AP Poll. Baylor had 24 first-place votes and trailed Gonzaga by a single poll point in the final tally — 1,541 to 1,540.
Villanova received 11 first-place votes and was third in the poll, followed by Virginia with the remaining first-place vote. Iowa was picked fifth.
The rest of the top 25:
6. Kansas; 7. Wisconsin; 8. Illinois; 9. Duke; 10. Kentucky
11. Creighton; 12. Tennessee; 13. Michigan State; 14. Texas Tech; 15. West Virginia
16. North Carolina; 17. Houston; 18. Arizona State; 19. Texas; 20. Oregon
21. Florida State; 22. UCLA; 23. Ohio State; 24. Rutgers; Michigan
Add Hoyas to scheduleAn old rival has been added to WVU’s 2020-21 basketball schedule.
The Mountaineers will visit Georgetown on Sunday, Dec. 6, as part of the Big 12-Big East Battle, which is in the second year of a four-year contract between the conferences.
Tipoff time and television designations will be announced at a later date. Dates are subject to change. The Big 12-Big East Battle schedule:
Baylor at Seton Hall (Nov. 29)
Oklahoma State at Marquette (Dec. 1)
St. John’s at Texas Tech (Dec. 3)
West Virginia at Georgetown (Dec. 6)
DePaul at Iowa State (Dec. 6)
Villanova at Texas (Dec. 6)
Creighton at Kansas (Dec. 8)
Oklahoma at Xavier (Dec. 9)
Providence at TCU (Dec. 9)
Kansas State at Butler (Dec. 11)
WVU is 25-27 all-time against the Hoyas, with most of the games coming when both schools were Big East members. Their last meeting came in 2014, when Georgetown defeated the Mountaineers 77-65 in the NIT.