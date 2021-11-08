As excited as Mountaineer fans have expressed to be on social media, especially with mixed results so far this football season, WVU forward Jalen Bridges may be even more ready to start the West Virginia basketball season at 7 p.m. Tuesday, when the Mountaineers host Oakland in their regular-season-opening game streaming on Big 12 Now and ESPN+.
WVU played an exhibition game on Oct. 29, defeating Akron 74-59, but that didn’t quite scratch the itch for Bridges.
“Honestly, I can’t wait,” Bridges said Monday. “Super-excited to be out there and be in the real thing. Even though we played Akron, that didn’t count. It’s always a little different when it does count and it’s been a long time since that loss to Syracuse and it’s time to take it out on some folks.”
That loss to the Orange that Bridges referenced was a 75-72 loss in the second round of last season’s NCAA Tournament, a game in which the Mountaineers fell well behind early and saw a late rally come up short.
Although the offseason brought with it several departures from the team, particularly point guard Miles McBride to the NBA, forward/center Derek Culver and both point guard Jordan McCabe and forward Emmitt Matthews to the transfer portal, several players remain, including Bridges, who said that loss still drives him.
“It always kind of comes up because we were one win away from being in the (Sweet) 16, two from being in the Elite Eight, so it stings a little bit still,” Bridges admitted.
While there’s a long way to go until the NCAA Tournament comes around again this season, that journey begins on Tuesday against a Golden Grizzly squad that was 12-18 a year ago and has already played two exhibition games, a 74-69 loss to Eastern Michigan and a 91-81 win over Lake Superior State.
Coach Greg Kampe has been at the helm for Oakland for 37 years, placing him third behind only Jim Boeheim at Syracuse and Mike Krzyzewski at Duke as the longest-tenured coach at the Division I level with one school.
So, while there are plenty of unknowns in a season opener, WVU coach Bob Huggins and his players have quite an extensive range of film to pull when it comes to preparing for the Golden Grizzlies.
“Greg always has some unconventional things that are really different looks and I thought it was really important that we learn where they’re coming from and we’re trying to continue to get better in what we do,” Huggins said. “Against teams they’ve played against to this point they’ve [run isolation plays] a lot and really, it’s whoever they think has an advantage. I don’t think it’s particularly one guy, it’s more whoever they feel they can take advantage of.
“They’ve got good players. Greg does a great job. They’ve got some transfers, some [junior college players] and some high school kids that came in that seem to me like they’re getting better and better.”
Junior guard Jalen Moore led Oakland in scoring last season, averaging 17.8 points.
The Mountaineers also have plenty of new faces on their roster, and while several of them saw time in the win over the Zips, Tuesday will bring the first contest that counts.
Of the new players, 6-foot-3 freshman guard Kobe Johnson saw the most time against Akron, logging 23 minutes and scoring eight points.
Interesting also will be the roles of transfers Dimon Carrigan (Florida International), Pauly Paulicap (DePaul) and Malik Curry (Old Dominion) and how they evolve over the course of the season.
But as Bridges alluded, WVU’s returning players — which also include guards Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil, forward Gabe Osabuohien and point guard Kedrian Johnson — must also learn from last season’s mistakes and move forward from them, something Bridges said has been ongoing all offseason.
“All the little things really, really matter, especially on a stage like [the NCAA Tournament],” Bridges said. “Everyone is playing like it’s their last go around, last game, so if you’re not bringing that 100% intensity on every single play, your team is not going to end up being very successful.”
Tuesday’s contest will be the first at the WVU Coliseum without an attendance cap since 2019, adding yet another element to the contest.
“It’s a lot different just seeing fans packed in the Coliseum,” Bridges said. “Last year, I’m not sure we got over 25% capacity and now we’re back to 100. Sometimes on the road it was like COVID didn’t exist or something. They had packed facilities, but now it’s back to normal, what I’m used to. My redshirt year, every game the crowd was electric, home or away. I’m excited to play in front of big crowds.”