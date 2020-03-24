Through the disappointments of losing the Big 12 and NCAA men’s basketball tournaments, West Virginia University fans have a little bit of good news during the slowdown of life.
CBS Sports college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein tweeted Tuesday that WVU coach Bob Huggins said he expects both Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe to return for the 2020-21 season.
That’s a big deal for the Mountaineers, who watched the freshman Tshiebwe and sophomore Culver become a dominant frontcourt. They were two of the Big 12’s top rebounders last season.
Tshiebwe, who was named to the All-Big 12 second team, freshman team and newcomer team, averaged 9.3 rebounds, second in the conference. Culver averaged 8.6 rebounds, fifth-best in the Big 12.
The two also combined to average 21.6 points — 11.2 for Tshiebwe and 10.4 for Culver.
While Culver and Tshiebwe have grown into top Big 12 players, their NBA draft stock still has plenty of room to grow. Neither was found in SI.com’s latest list of top 80 prospects or CBS Sports’ latest list of top 75 prospects.
Tshiebwe was No. 78 on ESPN.com’s list of prospects, while Culver was not named in the top 105. The 2020 NBA draft will last two rounds with 60 overall picks.
The Mountaineers finished 21-10 this past season after finishing 15-21 the season before. WVU finished 24th in both the Associated Press sports writers and USA Today coaches polls.