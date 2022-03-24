MORGANTOWN -- For as much attention as West Virginia’s quarterbacks are getting this spring, it was perhaps their backfield mates who stood out most in Thursday’s practice.
The second practice of 15 this spring, the majority of which was open to the media, consisted of a mix between positional drills and live work, including 7-on-7 run-throughs as well as full-team scrimmages. Players wore helmets and shoulder pads with no tackling permitted.
During the live work, the team’s group of running backs -- perceived starter Tony Mathis, backups Justin Johnson and Jaylen Anderson and Clemson transfer Lyn-J Dixon -- thrived, picking up big chunks of yards on the ground and also playing big roles in the pass game.
New WVU offensive coordinator Graham Harrell took to the microphone after the practice for a press conference and explained that Thursday was the second of a three-day installation process in which his schemes would be implemented one third at a time. Once that initial process is complete on Saturday, repetition will begin.
Harrell was of course asked about his quarterbacks on Thursday, and while he said they were understandably up and down as the intricacies of his attack were learned, the running backs stood out to him as well.
“The running backs have done a really good job, they’ve had a great two days,” Harrell said. “The one thing I like about all of those guys, they’re really disciplined on what they’re coached to do.
“Tuesday, we worked more on outside zone, and today we worked more on inside zone. Just like a quarterback has reads, a running back has reads, and I thought they did a good job being disciplined and hitting what they’re supposed to hit.”
That group accounted for several of the highlights from Thursday, including a long touchdown run for Mathis during a scrimmage. Mathis, a redshirt junior, started in the team’s 18-6 loss to Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl after Leddie Brown announced he would forego the game to prepare for the NFL Draft.
It punctuated a late-season surge for Mathis, who finished the year with 312 yards on 72 carries, with 35 of those attempts and 174 of the yards coming in the final two contests. That included a 22-carry, 118-yard showing in the regular-season finale at Kansas.
Mathis had a few rushes in Thursday’s practice but Johnson, Anderson and Dixon all factored in even more heavily, and all had their moments as well. Johnson especially figured in heavily catching passes out of the backfield.
Head coach Neal Brown spoke of his running back room on Tuesday, and what was seen on Thursday is largely what he said about then.
“We’re going to miss Leddie Brown, he was a really consistent player for us, but this is the best room we’ve had as far as top-down, talent-wise,” Brown said. “I really like the leadership that Tony Mathis is showing. The game has really slowed down for him. He’s calm, he feels really comfortable not only running the football but his route running is vastly improved.
“Justin getting to play some at the end of last year was beneficial to him, and then Jaylen Anderson is extremely talented. He had a late start [last fall] so he’s still trying to play himself into position because he’s a little heavy, but when you get a chance to see him on Thursday … he’s a natural runner. He looks effortless out there and he’s got high football intelligence.
“And then Lyn-J, he can run. He’s fast. He’s a home-run hitter and he’s just got to learn what our expectations are for our running backs because they’re a little bit different here than what he was asked to do [at Clemson].
“I think all four of those guys give us a chance.”
Harrell said on Thursday that lobbying from WVU running backs coach Chad Scott has already begun in an attempt to get the team’s backs more touches as the new system is installed. Judging from Harrell’s comments and the unit’s showing on Thursday, Scott likely doesn’t have to pound the table too hard.
“They’ve made a lot of big plays for us, to be honest with you,” Harrell said. “Coach Scott was telling the quarterbacks before practice, probably trying to get them to throw them the ball more, but he said, ‘Every time the running backs touched the ball it was an efficient play yesterday, just so you all know.’ I think some of that is him trying to get more balls to the running backs, which is every position coach probably, but they have done a good job.
“When he said it I was thinking, ‘That’s a good campaign message there.’ But then you start to think about it and it’s kind of true -- it seems like every time they touched the ball something positive did happen.”