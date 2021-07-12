Across the board, nearly every West Virginia offensive player made available to the media this offseason has stressed the importance of improvement when the Mountaineers have the ball.
In the pursuit of maximizing potential, junior Bryce Ford-Wheaton has taken that personally, applying it to nearly all facets of his life.
And if you are what you eat, expect Ford-Wheaton to look leaner and cleaner this fall.
That’s because the 6-foot-3, 220-pound wide receiver has implemented a new diet. He said it is paying dividends thus far.
“I really cut out all fast food, fried food. I’ve been trying to eat more chicken and fish than red meat or beef or anything like that,” Ford-Wheaton said. “The first few weeks were very hard but now it’s just kind of a habit to eat healthy.”
If the Mountaineers are to take a step forward offensively, they will do so behind eight returning starters with the hopes that another year of maturity will lead to more success in sustaining drives and scoring points.
But scoring points isn’t just the product of a key block, a powerful run, an accurate throw or an acrobatic catch. At least, that’s not how the Mountaineers see things.
Instead, more success with the football is built with each practice, each scrimmage and each repetition. Every drive on the field is fueled by each decision by each player made on it and off it.
Ford-Wheaton said that greater understanding of what’s at stake -- not only on game days, but every day -- has come with age.
“As a young guy, you really don’t know,” Ford-Wheaton said. “You try to feel it out, but you don’t actually know until something just clicks in your head and you want to try something. I wanted to try this and it’s something that’s really helped me. I feel better than ever right now, especially with this new diet.”
While describing the ins and outs of his culinary choices, Ford-Wheaton also recalled his days as a youngster in Morgantown and the example that was set for him, one that after a few years he’s finally decided to follow. He said he now recognizes that it’s his turn to demonstrate what the standard is for a WVU wide receiver.
“When I first came in, I saw guys like [former WVU receivers] David Sills and Gary Jennings and they were always eating healthy, and I would look at their plates and be like, ‘Ew, why are you eating that?’” Ford-Wheaton recounted. “And they would always tell me, ‘One day you’re going to understand why,’ and I finally do understand why. It’s part of being an elite athlete. And if you really want to reach the next level and use your full potential while you can, you have to focus on everything because everything really does matter.
"So, hopefully the younger guys right now will see me eating well and they’ll be telling the same story in two or three years.”
While Ford-Wheaton recognizes his place as a leader, he also said he is far from being alone in that capacity. In finishing second among receivers on the team in catches (27), yards (416) and touchdowns (three) in 2020, he would seem to be on the short list of alpha-male candidates in the wideout group both in terms of class and production.
But Ford-Wheaton insists that it doesn’t work that way, with the group taking a more by-committee approach to leadership.
“Leadership in our room comes across the board,” Ford-Wheaton said. “We don’t have one specific leader, we have multiple leaders, and a lot of the younger guys gravitate toward people that they’re in the same position or they can see themselves developing into. We have a really high standard right now in the room for leadership. We don’t let anyone in our room slack. There’s a certain standard you have to meet every week and we push each other to meet that every week.”
Eating better is one thing, but it wasn’t physicality that hurt the WVU offense in 2020, at least on the outside. While there is no official team statistic for dropped passes, it’s safe to say drops in key moments, and especially in losses, were as detrimental to the offense as anything.
To that end, Ford-Wheaton has lauded the number of balls both he and his teammates have caught since the season concluded, and said he’s still doing work on a JUGS machine each day to try and become more sure-handed.
With drops seemingly hitting every WVU pass catcher at one point or another last year, with junior quarterback Jarret Doege and senior running back Leddie Brown both back and with a more experienced offensive line bolstered by a couple of key new pieces, WVU’s wideouts carry with them a significant amount of the burden in terms of higher expectations.
That’s fine with Ford-Wheaton, who said, for the most part, that he’s a show-don’t-tell kind of guy. But even he couldn’t hide his confidence in the direction of the Mountaineer offense.
“I think we were really just scratching the surface of what we can do last year,” he said. “This year we’re looking to turn it up a notch and really get the offense going, firing on all cylinders. There’s not one particular thing I can single out, but as a whole, I think our play will be elevated.”