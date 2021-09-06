COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Depending on what part of West Virginia’s 30-24 loss at Maryland on Saturday is in question, there was blame to be claimed about everywhere.
Early, the defense was exposed by Maryland as the Terrapins cashed in all three of their first-quarter drives for points, scoring 17 in the opening 15 minutes. Later, as the defense settled in, a WVU offense that scored 21 points over the first 18:30 petered out, mustering just three points the rest of the way.
Special teams weren’t exempt either. One of WVU’s four turnovers came on a muffed punt by junior receiver Winston Wright, there was a kickoff out of bounds from Evan Staley and Tyler Sumpter managed just 39 yards per punt.
Afterward, WVU coach Neal Brown and players voiced their frustrations over the final result. In the hours that followed the game’s conclusion, social media was flooded with the ire of Mountaineer fans.
But, while voices from outside the program were turning, everything in the postgame press conferences pointed to a team that wasn’t about to turn against itself.
“This loss, it will bring the team together,” Wright said. “We’ve just got to battle adversity and come back to work for practice next week and handle business Saturday.
“It’s hard, but it will bring the leaders together and get the whole team back together. I feel like it’s a positive from a negative.”
That bond will be crucial as West Virginia faces down heavy criticism. In his postgame comments, Brown admitted that much of that was fair.
But, while much of that criticism has been placed at the feet of quarterback Jarret Doege, or on Brown for not bringing in backup quarterback Garrett Greene, senior linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo said that while he was proud of the defense’s response to early struggles, there was plenty of blame for his unit to shoulder as well.
So, as Chandler-Semedo and the defense held Maryland without a first down in the third quarter and with WVU clinging to a 21-20 lead, he said he wasn’t at all exasperated by the Mountaineer offense’s inability to add to the lead. Instead, he cited the first quarter and pointed out that the lead could have already been bigger had the defense not struggled early.
“Those are our teammates at the end of the day,” Chandler-Semedo said. “We gave up 17 points in the first quarter, so in the third quarter, when we don’t give up a first down, we can’t look at them like, ‘Come on, let’s score.’ We gave up 17 of their 30 points in one quarter, so at the end of the day, we’re in that situation because of us. They scored 21 points in the first [half], so they helped us out when we were down in the first quarter. We had to do our part in the third quarter and things just didn’t go our way this evening.”
Wright also spoke of the offensive struggles and said there were issues across the board to go with a strong effort from the Maryland secondary.
“I would say their [defensive backs] were pretty good,” Wright said. “Little mistakes up front, and for the receivers it made things a little hard to go downfield, so instead of going vertical we went horizontal.
“The DBs played us good, so we just need to make plays and we didn’t.”
Extra points
n Wright set a couple of program and personal marks with his big day in the kick return game on Saturday. His 98-yard return in the first quarter marked the longest non-scoring kick return in WVU history, and his 217 kick-return yards also represented a program record. The 98-yarder, which gave the Mountaineer possession at the Maryland 2-yard line, was the longest kick return by a Mountaineer since Shelton Gibson registered a 100-yard touchdown return against Baylor in 2015.
n Doege’s 289 yards passing on Saturday marked the seventh time the redshirt junior has eclipsed 250 yards passing, ranking as the sixth most in program history behind only Geno Smith (21), Will Grier (20), Skyler Howard (16), Marc Bulger (14) and Clint Trickett (11).
n Four players made the first starts of their respective careers for WVU on Saturday with tight end TJ Banks, tackle Parker Moorer, guard Doug Nester and cornerback Daryl Porter Jr. all getting nods.