MORGANTOWN — If the Mountaineer football team wants to improve its big picture, it first must improve the small ones, explained WVU head coach Neal Brown in his Tuesday press conference following West Virginia’s 30-24 loss at Maryland in the 2021 season opener.
“Disappointing performance on Saturday,” admitted the Mountaineers’ third-year head coach. “It was not the start that anybody associated with our team — the fans or anyone inside the building — wanted to deal with.
“I still have extreme faith that we’re going to prevail, and we’re going to build a program here that has a great infrastructure and will be set up to win long term,” Brown added. “But I’m also not blind to the facts that we’re 0-1 and didn’t play very well.
“Really, outside of our kickoff return unit and our kickoff team, I’m not sure we won a lot of individual battles in the game, coaching or playing. That’s kind of our brutal reality. Once you know where you are, you can know where you want to go.”
West Virginia made plenty of mistakes at Maryland Stadium, and those miscues, including losing the turnover battle 4-0, are the types of things that are the difference between victory and defeat against quality opponents.
“We are going to play a lot of these games that are going to go either way. That is the reality of where we are at with the schedule we play,” said Brown after the tough loss to the Terps. “We’re going to play a lot of these games that could go either way, and our margin for error is really small. We can’t do things that hurt ourselves. That’s the most infuriating thing about that game. It’s not that we lost, but it’s how we lost.”
Brown pointed out numerous areas where the Mountaineers must improve going forward.
- “[Turnover margin] is the most critical. If that was different, we’re sitting here having a different story, even though we didn’t play very well. If we didn’t turn the football over, we win. [Turnover margin] is THE most important.”
- “We’ve got to play more physical within our offensive line.”
- “We have to be more fundamentally sound at the quarterback position.”
- “Defensively, we talk about 1/11th here a lot. That’s kind of our mantra on defense. Really what that means is, ‘Do your job.’ We did not play good team defense on Saturday at all. The guys didn’t necessarily come from a bad place; they were trying to make a play. But football is the greatest team game, and all the pieces have to work together.”
- “We have to strike better on the second and third levels [defensively]. We were way too much on our heels.”
ELIMINATE THE NEGATIVE: West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege threw for 280 yards against Maryland but he also had two costly interceptions.
“It was a mixed bag,” said Brown of his quarterback’s performance against Maryland. “He has to eliminate the negative plays, and he has to be able to move up in the pocket.
“He did some good things, but where he has to get better is he can’t make the bad plays worse.”
INJURY REPORT: Injuries kept two members of West Virginia’s two-deep from suiting up at Maryland, as starting tight end Mike O’Laughlin and backup running back Tony Mathis were unable to go against the Terps.
Brown is hopeful that Mathis will be healthy enough to see action against LIU Saturday, though the coach said he is doubtful that O’Laughlin, who has not practiced since the start of preseason camp because of an ankle injury, will be ready to play this week.
FACE REALITY: Brown said he planned on reading his team a famous quote from the late James Stockdale, a vice admiral in the U.S. Navy who was awarded the Medal of Honor for his valor as a prisoner of war for seven years in the infamous Hanoi Hilton during the Vietnam War. “You must never confuse faith that you will prevail in the end — which you can never afford to lose — with the discipline to confront the most brutal facts of your current reality, whatever they might be.”
HOME OPENER: WVU (0-1) will attempt to put last week’s disappointment behind it when the Mountaineers host Long Island University (0-1) at 5 p.m. Saturday in West Virginia’s home opener. The broadcast of the contest will be available on ESPN+.