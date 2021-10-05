Perhaps the most frustrating part of West Virginia’s 2-3 start is the fact that the team had ample opportunities in each of those losses to win.
In fact, as head coach Neal Brown pointed out during his weekly press conference on Tuesday, the Mountaineers were either tied or leading in the fourth quarter in defeats at Maryland, at Oklahoma and on Saturday against Texas Tech, with the final margin of those three games combined being just 12 points.
So, with the season teetering on the brink and a trip to Waco, Texas, for a matchup with Baylor looming on Saturday, how do the Mountaineers rebound and where do they start?
As frustrating as the three losses have been, Brown said perhaps the answers aren’t all that dramatic.
“We’re a 2-3 football team because we lack consistency,” Brown said. “I think that’s been pretty clear. At times in every game this season we’ve played really good football in all three phases, but we’ve not put a whole game together.”
In order to salvage a successful campaign and land a spot in a bowl game, which would likely take at least a 4-3 finish over the final seven games, the Mountaineers will have to figure out how to do just that. Sluggish second halves, especially on offense, was the team’s most crippling Achilles heel at Maryland and Oklahoma, but on Saturday the script was flipped as WVU trailed the Red Raiders 17-0 at halftime before falling 23-20.
The timing of the lapses isn’t necessarily the concerning part, it’s their existence. No matter if it’s early or late, they’ve cost the Mountaineers dearly. Brown said he and his staff will continue to explore options toward fixing those problems during practice this week.
“We’re going to switch up some things,” Brown said. “You’ve got to acknowledge that it’s an issue. [Slow starts have] been an issue defensively more so than offensively, but offensively it was a terrible start the other day.
“It’s no different than in the fourth quarter. We’ve played really good football in the second and third quarters, but we’ve got to start better defensively and finish on both sides better in the fourth quarter.
“You’ve got to acknowledge the issue and then you’ve got to go to work fixing it. We’re going to be creative in some things, we’re going to change up and how we’re going to practice today and tomorrow.”
Yet while the weekly methods are under further review, Brown said he and his staff remain steadfast in the schematics of it all despite the team’s offensive deficiencies.
“If you go back and look at it, we get guys open, we’ve got guys in the run game, we get one-on-one with safeties, so I think from a schematics standpoint, what we’re doing is sound,” Brown said. “Can we always do better? Yeah. Trust me, I’d love to come in here and say, ‘We have to do this, this and this.’ But what we’re doing is schematically sound, we have to do a better job of executing.”
Whether it’s execution, philosophy or strategy, there are a bevy of numbers, particularly on the offensive side, that illustrate the Mountaineers’ deficiencies.
WVU ranks 106th in the country in rushing offense at just 117.4 yards per contest, and WVU ranks near the middle or worse of the 130-team FBS level in nearly every other major offensive category, including scoring offense (62nd, 30 points per game), total offense (75th, 382 yards per game), turnovers lost (99th, nine) and touchdown percentage in the red zone (75th, 60.9%).
All of that is skewed further by a 66-0 bashing of FCS Long Island, a game in which the Mountaineers piled up 542 yards of offense.
The running game has been an ongoing problem in Brown’s three-season tenure, though it seemed to have progressed significantly last season as the Mountaineers went from 73.3 yards per game in 2019 to 135.1 last season. But despite returning eight offensive starters, including first-team All-Big 12 running back Leddie Brown, those numbers are regressing once again.
Neal Brown was asked about the run game again on Tuesday and said, like the team’s performance overall, its success on the ground isn’t all that far away.
“I think we’ve got to be better detail-oriented,” he said. “At times when we’ve done what we needed to do from our run game, footwork standpoint, we’ve had success.
“We haven’t been consistent enough with our footwork and our run reads haven’t been as good as they need to be. It’s a combination of everybody with details in the footwork and having our eyes where they’re supposed to be and doing that on a consistent basis. Can we run the football better than we have? Yes. It’s not destined that we can’t do it.”
Heading into a brutal seven-game closing stretch with a defined set of shortcomings and worrisome trends to overcome, Neal Brown’s job remains the same, only more urgent — to take what the Mountaineers can do and do them.
Obviously, the statement is oversimplified. But while Brown believes the gap isn’t as severe as it may seem, on Tuesday he said he and his staff would continue to do everything to bridge it.
“It’s frustrating. Our fans are frustrated and I get it, nobody is more frustrated than me,” he said. “In our league, these games are going to come down to the fourth quarter and we’ve been tied or ahead in the fourth quarter of our three losses and didn’t get it done, so we’ve got to get those things fixed. We’ll switch up some things we’re doing in practice and try to emphasize finishing and finishing practices better.”