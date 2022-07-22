Editor’s Note: This is the fifth of a five-part series asking burning questions about the upcoming WVU football season.
It may come as a surprise to many West Virginia fans that in three years under Neal Brown the Mountaineers are 10-7 in games decided by eight points or fewer.
Over time, it’s funny how often the excruciating losses stick out more than the tight, exciting wins.
But even with a 58.8% success rate in one-score games, there have been plenty of near-misses as well, with mental mistakes often costing WVU dearly in those contests.
While 10-7 is fine, programs that challenge for league titles find a way to win more often than not.
So, the final of five burning questions for 2022 isn’t about a player, a coach, a positional group or a statistic. Simply, can West Virginia make winning decisions and winning plays more frequently?
Certainly, there are some stats that go into that and there were signs the Mountaineers made steps in the right direction last year.
Take penalties, for instance, where West Virginia ranked last in the Big 12 in 2020 with 82 flags and averaged a next-to-last 74.1 penalty yards per game.
Last season, those numbers improved dramatically, with WVU finishing tied for third-best with 67 penalties and in sole possession of third at 43.2 penalty yards per contest.
Yet, by other measures, West Virginia took a step back. The Mountaineers were plus-2 in turnover margin in 2020, ranking fifth in the league. Last season that plummeted to minus-7, last in the Big 12.
Of course, there are several things to point to when the margin is as thin as one score. One area to circle as a need for improvement is red-zone scoring.
The Mountaineers have yet to finish in the top half of the league in touchdown percentage under Brown, finishing seventh at 66% last season, a small improvement from 61% in 2020.
Obviously, that’s an area for the offense to focus. For the defense, though, it will be about trying to replicate 2021’s results as WVU led the league, allowing touchdowns on just 42% of opponents’ red-zone trips — more than 11 percentage points better than second-place Baylor (53.7%).
Over the past three seasons when measuring such things, it’s not that the Mountaineers have been bad, it’s that results have been mixed. A 10-7 mark in close games is fairly representative of that.
Numbers are one thing, improving upon them is another. So, is WVU better equipped to succeed situationally this season than in years past?
That depends. What propels programs to thrive more often than not in close situations? Is it an abundance of experience?
Offensively, the Mountaineers would seem to have plenty. Defensively, not so much.
The team has obvious leaders, though. Five returning offensive linemen, two veteran receivers in Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Sam James, defensive linemen Dante Stills and Taijh Alston and linebacker Exree Loe just to name a few.
While quarterback J.T. Daniels is a newcomer in theory, perhaps he is capable of pushing the team over the hump. Daniels has four seasons of experience at Power Five programs. He was part of a Georgia team that won a national championship last season. That kind of pedigree could seemingly only pay dividends.
Is it culture? Well, Brown enters his fourth season with his own recruits playing significant roles on both sides of the ball now. New offensive coordinator Graham Harrell played in the NFL, backing up Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. Jordan Lesley has emerged as one of the better defensive coordinators in the Big 12, if not beyond.
Now is the time.
That’s the feeling within the program as well. WVU has been close, but with an experienced offense led by a transfer quarterback in his fifth season and a defense that has established itself over the last couple of seasons, close is no longer close enough in year four under Brown.