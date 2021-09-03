As Casey Legg tells it, his first kick in a snap-and-hold situation was an unforgettable one.
Both for him and former West Virginia long snapper Rex Sunahara.
“It was on campus during a practice for just the specialists,” Legg recalled. “I think Kyle Poland was snapping and Rex Sunahara was holding and I kicked his hand. I had no idea what I was doing.
“He went over to [fellow WVU kicker] Evan [Staley] and told him he needed to teach me how to kick. It’s been upward from there, thankfully.”
To say the least.
Legg, now a redshirt junior, was named the starting kicker when the team’s depth chart landed this week as he earned the job over the aforementioned Staley and punter Tyler Sumpter. Considering where his collegiate career began, with a kick to his teammate’s hand, it’s been quite a rise over three years with some highs, lows and a steady desire to learn with plenty of help along the way.
“I think it’s a great story,” WVU coach Neal Brown said. “Soccer player growing up, never played high school football — didn’t have high school football — came here and waited his turn, took advantage of his opportunities and now he’ll go out there and kick the ball for us when we line up against Maryland as the starter.”
With two years of eligibility left, his story is far from over, but it’s a story worth appreciating all the same. A graduate of Cross Lanes Christian, a school without a football team, Legg had never attempted to kick a football until his senior year when, in October, his father pulled some strings with a connection he’d made with former WVU kicker Michael Molinari.
Molinari showed Legg the basics and almost immediately a general curiosity gave birth to a crazy dream — one that involved a soccer player from a tiny school that didn’t offer football walking on to the roster at the state’s flagship university.
“I just decided to try it. I’d been told, maybe even by opponents in soccer, that I should try to kick footballs,” Legg said. “I tried it and it went well. That really was the motivator. I wanted to try it and didn’t have a route to do that, and then I started talking to Mike and that’s how things picked up.”
They picked up in a hurry. Legg, who said he’d let go of aspirations of college athletics, had a swift change of heart in February of that year when he was offered the opportunity of a lifetime.
“Mike texted me and asked, ‘Are you still kicking footballs? Are you interested?’” Legg said. “Then I came up here and I was told I could walk on. It was an instant ‘yes.’ I’d pretty much decided if I had an offer I was going to try it. Obviously it was difficult because I’d never played football and no one from my high school had ever played college football.”
Those difficulties were multifaceted. First, Legg said he had to learn the difference between a soccer swing and a football swing, something he said he still hasn’t gotten a full grasp of and unlikely ever will. Then there was the atmosphere of moving from a team of a few Cross Lanes Christian soccer players to the WVU football locker room.
“Definitely a culture shock,” Legg said, “even thinking about how big and athletic the people were as soon as I showed up here. At Cross Lanes with my height [6-foot-4] I was one of the biggest ones, then you show up here and you’re talking about 300-pound linemen and athletes like I’ve never seen. Definitely a big difference to be in a locker room with those kind of athletes … 100 of them.”
After redshirting his first year, Legg was thrust into the spotlight unexpectedly in 2019 in the biggest situation imaginable. With the Mountaineers entering as an 18 ½-point underdog at then-unbeaten and No. 12-ranked Baylor, a game-time injury decision forced Staley to the bench, moving Legg into the starting role.
Somehow the Mountaineers went blow for blow with the Bears, and with four minutes to go, WVU faced a fourth down at the Baylor 26-yard line down 17-14. Legg’s first collegiate attempt came on national television with former Mountaineer kicker Pat McAfee calling the game for ESPN and with a chance to tie a game in an unlikely upset bid.
The kick was true, but a delay-of-game penalty was called on the Mountaineers and the ensuing 48-yard attempt was blocked as Baylor held on to win by three points.
Yet Legg, whose levelheaded approach has been praised by Brown, was unfazed.
“As I ran out I really wasn’t worried about the scenario or the fans; I was just trying to make a kick,” Legg said. “I had to throw all of it out of my mind and just think about the kick.
“That was an experience for sure.”
Legg was again inserted for Staley last season after Staley suffered a season-ending knee injury against Kansas State. Eventually, Legg was pulled in favor of Sumpter after some late-season struggles.
But Legg has held on to that steadiness, and that characteristic helped earn him the job outright this year.
“You have to keep confidence no matter what, and you’re going to go through some periods where you struggle but approach every kick believing it’s going in, and if it does, it does — great,” Legg said. “And if it doesn’t, step up and hit the next one.
“I’m not too worried about what’s going to happen. You don’t have to worry about results when you’re kicking confidently.”
Against all the odds, Legg, who started kicking footballs less than four years ago, carries that confidence into Saturday’s opener against Maryland. He credits Molinari, his parents, his support system and God with helping him along the way, and also Staley, who he said has served as another coach throughout his career.
While reflecting is the last thing on Legg’s mind as he looks ahead to Saturday and beyond, he did express the desire to encourage anyone else who may harbor a similarly seemingly impossible goal.
“I’d like to instill confidence in anyone,” Legg said. “It’s definitely worth chasing to anyone who wants it because I definitely think you’d regret it if you didn’t. That’s how I felt when I was offered the opportunity, how in the world can you turn something like that down? So I’m very thankful and I’ve had a ton of support. I really think anyone can do it and chase it, especially here in this state.”