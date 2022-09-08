The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

tball JT Daniels 2

WVU quarterback JT Daniels zips a pass in the Mountaineers' opener at Pitt on Sept. 1.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.cin

Of all the positive takeaways to be had from West Virginia’s 38-31 loss at Pitt last Thursday, the performance of transfer quarterback JT Daniels certainly ranked near the top of the list.

Sure, 214 yards on 23-of-40 passing isn’t eye-popping, but during press conferences on Tuesday in Morgantown, head coach Neal Brown pointed to six dropped passes with potentially over 100 more yards that should have been added to his totals.

Ryan Pritt covers WVU and prep sports. Reach him at 304-348-7948 or ryan.pritt@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RPritt on Twitter.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you