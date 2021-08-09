Doug Nester never gets a chance to cook at his house, pointing to his roommates as always hogging the grill.
But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t reap the benefits.
“Oh, I can eat,” he said with a half-smile during interviews Monday.
Maybe the sharing of meals among teammates is as good a sign as any that Nester, who transferred to West Virginia in December after two seasons with Virginia Tech, has settled in and feels at home in Morgantown.
Nester shares a place with quarterback Jarret Doege, center Zach Frazier and wide receiver Graeson Malashevich. Nester and Malashevich played their high school ball together at Spring Valley High School, with Frazier coming to WVU as a freshman last year after a great career at Fairmont Senior.
Though Nester and Malashevich have been friends since they were young kids, Nester said the four bonded over golf, which the foursome routinely plays together throughout the summer.
“Doege is probably the best, he’s the most consistent,” Nester said. “Frazier is pretty good too, but I probably hit it the furthest.”
While bonding with a brand-new set of teammates was an important part of fitting into the Mountaineer roster, so too has been learning within WVU’s system, one that Nester said is different both in terms of on-the-field schematics and off-the-field routines.
“Basically, it’s a little bit different offense and everybody you play with is going to be different in how they move and how they step,” Nester said. “I’m trying not to step on toes or anything like that — that is basically the hard part in getting used to the people you’re playing beside.
“It’s much more detail-oriented here in our blocking style, so getting coached up a lot more on the finer details of my game that I need to improve.”
Before setting out for Blacksburg, Virginia, Nester was an Ohio State commitment coming out of Spring Valley, where he was listed as a four-star recruit by both 247sports and Rivals. On Monday, Nester said he also seriously considered attending Penn State.
Yet, coming out in the class of 2019, Nester said there was little communication from West Virginia, which at the time was under former head coach Dana Holgorsen. By the time Neal Brown arrived and tried to get involved, it was too late to flip Nester’s commitment at the time from Virginia Tech to WVU.
But on Monday, Nester said the late effort played a part in his transfer.
“There really was not much communication from the previous coaching staff, but whenever Neal Brown got here, their first stop was to me and [Huntington High School lineman] Darnell [Wright, who eventually went to Tennessee] back in Huntington, so that played a big role for me coming back here.”
Though the late interest from Brown swayed Nester once he decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal, several factors were at play in putting him there.
“The reason I decided to transfer was ... there were a lot of factors, but mostly my relationship with the coaching staff [at Virginia Tech] was not very well, and playing time, I was getting rotated a lot without really ever a reason why, so it ultimately led me to transfer,” Nester explained.
In-state product or not, Nester was certainly a big offseason acquisition for the Mountaineers, who needed improvement and depth along the offensive front. In the spring, Nester was bounced around between positions but has since found a home at guard, where he said he feels most comfortable.
“I think it’s definitely easier than tackle, because you’re on an island most of the time out there,” Nester said. “And I’ve been playing guard since I was 7 years old, so it’s more of a comfortable position. It’s more raw strength at guard. At tackle you have to be more quick, it’s harder at times to get those 250[-pound defensive] ends running a 4.7 [40-yard dash].”
Though Nester is early in his first preseason camp in Morgantown, he’s been with the team throughout the spring and summer. With two years of playing experience at the Power Five Division I level under his belt, there is a sense of familiarity and comfort as well.
In terms of playing experience, his time at Virginia Tech also makes him one of the most seasoned offensive linemen on WVU’s roster.
It put Nester in a rare position, one in which he has tried to adjust to being the new guy while also imparting knowledge as one of the elder statesmen.
“The first few months I was here I tried to get a feel for everything and get to know everybody and how everyone would react to me,” Nester said. “Once I got comfortable with everybody and everybody got comfortable with me, I’d try to give tips and stuff that I’d learned playing the two seasons that I have in college.”
As luck would have it, Nester’s third game as a Mountaineer will come in front of a packed Milan Puskar Stadium as the Virginia Tech team he left visits Morgantown for the first time since 2005. It’s a game that promises to mean a ton to a fan base that has only seen the Black Diamond Trophy battled out once since then.
Those fans can rest assured that it means just as much to Nester.
“Yeah, there’s a little circle around it for sure,” Nester said.