MORGANTOWN — With ever-increasing counts of newcomers dotting the rosters of college football programs, getting them on board with the ways and means of their new programs has become even more important.
Not so long ago, it was a matter of getting 22-25 freshmen and JUCO recruits, along with a single-digit number of transfers, up to speed on the techniques that coaches want to see from their players. Now, that number might be 40 or more, with varying levels of experience, not to mention ingrained habits that sometimes have to be modified or eliminated entirely. From callow freshmen straight out of high school to fourth- and fifth-year transfers from FCS or FBS schools, the entire spectrum is covered.
That, of course, is a challenge for their new coaches, who have already evaluated their playing abilities and attitudes before offering them scholarships or bringing them into the program. Once on campus, they have to figure out the best ways to get them executing techniques as desired.
As can be imagined, different approaches are required, depending upon a player’s history, previous level of play, and personal strengths.
“Experience is one thing, what you are accustomed to culture-wise is one thing, and those definitely play into our evaluation,” WVU defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley explained. “Those FCS guys are making a move for a reason, and the majority of the time, it’s to prove something against a higher level of competition. Those guys tend to be very hungry, and eager to prove what they can do.”
Lesley also noted that junior-college players can tend to have the “prove it” motivation stamped deeply into their psyche, as some were playing on that level due to a lack of initial interest in them at the high Division I level, or due to a setback or two that caused a rest in their career.
No matter what level the player comes from, though, Lesley notes that there are a few factors that have to be present in order to make his initial cut just to get recruited or onto the team, and somewhat surprisingly those don’t start with physical measurements.
“You are trying to find the things you can’t fix in the evaluation process,” said Lesley, who is entering his fourth year at WVU. “What I mean by that is, for example, if I look at [middle linebacker Lee Kpogba]’s evaluation, he plays hard, he plays fast, he plays physical, and is coachable. Those are things that are hard to change if [a player] doesn’t do them. The rest of it, it’s easier to get into [changing] your drops, or your other habits. It’s hard to change a guy that won’t play hard.”
As for making changes to technique or execution, Lesley notes that a number of factors come into the picture.
“How long they have been in one spot, how long they have had the same coach, the level of their program, all that plays into it,” Lesley said. “The biggest transition is the little bitty fundamental things that each position has to do. Footwork, hand placement, pad level, all those things.”
So, is it easier to teach a fifth-year transfer from an FCS program that has a great deal of experience, but also might have some bad habits ingrained? Or one of those youngsters just out of high school with, perhaps, fewer bad habits, but nothing to draw upon in terms of college history?
There’s not a universal answer — just as with the overall preparation and readiness to play, some will see the light bulb come on earlier than others. Of course, those whose eligibility clocks are ticking need to make the jump very rapidly — and WVU, with a number of holes to fill, needs them to come through quickly.
The process is also a two-way street, as Lesley won’t insist on a change if it fits into the overall scheme.
“When a program is successful, there’s a reason they’re successful,” he said of the origin points of many of his incoming defenders. “It’s because they have certain habits, and those might be harder to break. And honestly, if they work, you may allow them to keep them, if it’s within what you are trying to do.”
Nick Scala is HD Media’s regional night sports editor. He can be reached at 304-348-7947 or nickscala@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @nick_scala319.
