MORGANTOWN — Replacing Leddie Brown at running back is one of the big keys for the West Virginia football team in 2022.
In his four seasons at WVU, Brown rushed for 2,810 yards, the sixth most in school history. He gained over 1,000 yards on the ground in each of the last two seasons (1,010 in 2020 and 1,065 in 2021) and is almost certainly the only Mountaineer with a chance to be selected in this year’s NFL Draft.
Despite Brown’s departure, WVU still has hopes of fielding a rushing attack that is even better than it was in 2021. It helps that all five of last season’s starting offensive linemen return in 2022, but West Virginia’s running back talent appears to be strong as well. It remains to be seen if the position contains a single individual with Brown’s ability, but it does seem to have more quality depth than it has had in quite a while.
“Top to bottom, I’d say this is the most talented room I’ve had since I’ve been here,” said Chad Scott, who is heading into his fourth season as WVU’s running backs coach.
“Now Tony Mathis is the only one who’s had production on the playing field. The other guys have to go out there and do it in game situations.”
Mathis is the lead dog in the running back pack that also includes Clemson transfer Lyn-J Dixon, sophomore Justin Johnson and redshirt freshman Jaylen Anderson, as well as walk-ons Markquan Rucker and Owen Chafin.
“Tony is having a really good spring for us,” said Scott of the 5-foot-11, 206-pound junior. “It’s great to see him build on the momentum he ended with last year. He had a really good offseason and a good spring. He’s been consistent with his assignments. The game is slowing down for him with the amount of repetitions he’s had. He’s out there free flowing and being a football player.”
The opportunities for Mathis were limited in his first two and a half seasons with the program. The Cedartown (Ga.) High School product played in three games as a true freshman in 2018, ultimately redshirting. The next season he saw action in five contests, running the ball 18 times for 56 yards. His role was expected to expand in 2021, as he was slotted to be Brown’s main backup, but an injury limited him during the first half of the season, as he had just nine carries for 28 yards in that time.
But beginning in week seven at TCU (12 rushes for 48 yards) and on through the remainder of the season, he became more and more of a factor. In the regular-season finale at Kansas, he helped cement a Mountaineer victory by gaining a career-high 118 yards on the ground, and then he added 56 more in the Guarantee Rate Bowl, which also featured his first start at WVU. For the 2021 season, Mathis totaled 312 rushing yards, with more than half of that coming in the final two games.
“Starting with the TCU game, when I was 100% healthy, I really started to gain some confidence from that point,” explained Mathis, who is a member of the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll for his excellence in the classroom. “I regained my confidence like I had before the season started.”
At the outset of the 2021 season, Mathis seemed poised to get plenty of opportunities, as the plan was for him to spell Brown on a regular basis. But a preseason injury changed those plans initially. It kept him out of the opener at Maryland, as well as the Texas Tech contest a few weeks later, and greatly slowed him in the four other games in which he played through mid-October.
“It was frustrating,” Mathis said of his early-season injury. “It was frustrating at the time, because I knew I could help the team and help Leddie as well. I knew, though, that it would get better, so I just kept working.”
Once he got healthy, Mathis became productive. He rushed for 287 yards on 63 carries in the final seven games of 2021, which worked out to 41.0 yards per game and 4.56 yards per attempt.
He still feels he has plenty of areas in which he can improve, including within the pass game, where he has 10 catches for 45 yards so far in his career.
“You can never stop trying to get better in every area, but I’m working a lot on my route running, my hands, things like that,” he said. “I didn’t do much of that in high school, but I’m pretty natural at it.”
Mathis and all of the Mountaineers’ offensive players are having to adjust to a new scheme that is being installed by first-year offensive coordinator Graham Harrell.
“The changes are small but also big, if that makes sense,” said Mathis. “I like what [Harrell is] doing, and everybody around me likes it as well. The small things are things like how we see the front. It may not seem big, but it makes a big difference.”
Another area where Mathis has concentrated is in improving his pass blocking.
“Pass protection is one of the things I learned from Leddie,” he explained. “That became way easier for me with repetitions. Leddie taught me a lot.”
Brown is now gone, and Mathis has moved to the top of the running back list, though he’ll have to fight off a great deal of competition if he wants to stay there. Dixon (5-10, 188, junior) gained 1,420 rushing yards in his four seasons at Clemson. Johnson (5-11, 195, sophomore) saw action in seven games as a true freshman at WVU last year, and he rushed for 90 yards on 24 attempts. Anderson (5-11, 218, redshirt freshman) didn’t see any game action last season and was redshirted, but he was a four-star prospect coming out of Perry (Ohio) High School, where he rushed for 3,517 yards in his career.
“All of us are rolling and having fun,” said Mathis of the running backs. “With four of us, we should have fresh legs.”