One of the defining characteristics, unfortunately, of Neal Brown’s tenure at West Virginia University has been poor discipline in the area of penalties and game management.
Time and again, the Mountaineers have hurt themselves in those categories with mental errors and lack of execution — items that don’t depend on physical talent.
The most recent illustration of this came on the opening drive of the third quarter in WVU’s eventual 48-31 loss to Kansas State Saturday. Trailing 41-25, the Mountaineers were still theoretically in the game, and with a score on their first possession of the second half could have at least put some pressure on the visitors.
Taking the ball at their own 25, though, they put on a demonstration of futility that may have been the very definition of this season. Somehow, the Mountaineers snapped the ball 21 times, ran 16 plays that counted, held the ball for 8:35, and came away with … nothing.
The drive, which ended with a missed field goal, was officially credited with 49 yards in gains, but WVU actually made 85 yards of forward progress on the possession, including those that were negated or partially offset by penalty, before it ended ignominiously with a 12-yard loss on a sack and a well-short field goal attempt from 44 yards after a mishandled snap and hold. Included in the carnage were flags on three consecutive plays (holding, illegal shift, illegal procedure), another illegal-formation call and a delay-of-game penalty, all of which gave the sequence a two-steps-forward, one-step-back vibe.
Brown tried to put a good face on the possession, noting that his team was able to overcome the penalties to move the ball into scoring position, which was true as far as it goes. The Mountaineers overcame a first-and-26 situation, but that’s akin to getting the extra credit question right on an exam while missing 70% of the other answers.
West Virginia simply isn’t good enough — and not just this year but in most years — to overcome undisciplined play.
Whether or not that is the fault of the coach for not being able to instill good practices (or recruiting those who don’t listen), or on the players for not paying attention or putting the lessons they are taught into practice, is a debate that will likely continue as long as sports are played.
However, there’s no doubt that such shortcomings have cost WVU multiple games, and are one of the reasons Brown’s job is in jeopardy.
n Defensive back Charles Woods, who has played in just four games this season due to injury, apparently bailed out on the program prior to the Kansas State game.
In an Instagram post made approximately an hour before kickoff, the Dallas native logged a photo of himself in West Virginia gear with the note, “Thank you WVU Commitment coming soon” and signed with his “9” logo.
In his postgame press conference, Brown was dismissive of Woods, noting that he had “seen him twice in two weeks” and that Woods “had shut it down.”
It’s hard to imagine how Woods came to blame WVU for his injury woes, if that’s what played out here. He has been playing with an ankle brace more fitting for RoboCop than a football player and was clearly limited in mobility. A transfer won’t fix that, and no further explanation was forthcoming from Woods as of press time.
n Another very illustrative point of West Virginia’s inability to manage game functions came after Mountaineer defensive back Malachi Ruffin stepped in front of a Will Howard pass and returned it 43 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.
That should have tied the game, but WVU failed to get its PAT team completely on the field in time for the try, resulting in yet another delay of game penalty.
How much that played into Casey Legg’s miss of the try can be debated — that’s still a kick, he would be the first to admit, he should still make — but it set a tone for the Mountaineers of playing from behind for most of the day.
Did it get in Legg’s head? Perhaps. But the big takeaway from that sequence is of Brown turning to his bench as soon as Ruffin scored and calling for the PAT team. Repeatedly. A couple were a few beats late in responding, but eventually the Mountaineers got 10 players onto the field with about 10 seconds remaining on the play clock. While several of those motioned to the sidelines, and both Legg and holder Kolton McGhee looked at the bench, WVU finally got Taurus Simmons ti start onto the field with six seconds remaining. (To be fair the finger of blame can’t be pointed at him, as Brian Polendey appeared to be the final missing player.) And, of course, Simmons wasn’t in formation in near enough time to get into position and get the ball snapped, and the Mountaineers were hit with the flag.
Occasionally, mistakes like this will happen. It’s a human game, and human reactions come into play, like the excitement from a big play and forgetting an assignment. But such mistakes have been a frequent occurrence for this program in recent years, and at this point it appears beyond the ability of anyone involved to fix them.
The announced attendance of 37,055 was, as usual, not close to the number of those actually watching from the stands. That total probably was no more than 30,000, and the continued fiction of attendance numbers is an embarrassment to all of those who participate in it, and to those who use the figures to justify any sort of point.
The only way in which the number provides anything at all now is in trying to figure out what hidden message might be contained in the figures. Recent game scores, significant dates, records and the like have all been included in the digits, and that was again the case with this one, which honored Dante Stills via his jersey number (55) on Senior Day.