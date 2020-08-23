Transfers have long been a big part of West Virginia’s football program.
From Joe Stydahar (Pitt) through Ade Dillon (Navy), Jeff Hostetler (Penn State), A.B. Brown (Pitt) and Jake Kelchner (Notre Dame), some of the Mountaineers’ greatest players started their careers at another university.
The rate of transfer, not only at WVU but throughout college athletics, has picked up in recent years.
An NCAA study from 2018-19 (the most recent available) found that 4.6 percent of FBS rosters were made up of transfers from other four-year colleges and 10 percent were transfers from the junior college ranks.
West Virginia relies on both versions of transfers at an even greater rate than others. The Mountaineers’ current 107-man roster features 15 who transferred to WVU from four-year colleges and 11 more who came from the junior colleges. Four of those 26 transfers are walk-ons, but the other 21 are scholarship student-athletes.
The Neal Brown era has continued West Virginia’s reliance on transfers, though in a slightly different fashion from previous head coach Dana Holgorsen.
In the final three years of Holgorsen’s eight seasons at WVU, he brought in a total of 16 transfers from four-year universities and 22 from the junior college ranks. Holgorsen averaged just over five four-year transfers per class and seven junior college transfers.
In the first two complete recruiting classes for Brown, he has shown more dependence on four-year transfers and less on jucos than Holgorsen. He has brought in 13 scholarship four-year transfers in his two classes, including six this year, and a total of six jucos with three each year.
As with most things with Brown, the addition of four-year transfers comes by design.
“Most of it has to do with need,” explained WVU’s head coach. “We’re low on scholarships and trying to play catch up a little bit. We’re trying to get the grades right in each room.
“Scottie Young (a fourth-year senior safety who has transferred to West Virginia from Arizona) is a great example. We currently have a lot of seniors in that safety room, and if he redshirts, he can be a senior next year, and we don’t have a whole lot of experience coming back at the safety.”
The Mountaineers are currently bottom heavy in terms of their scholarships per class. Of their estimated 79 scholarship players, WVU features 18 who are true freshmen, 10 who are redshirt freshmen, 16 who are sophomores, 18 who are juniors and 17 who are seniors.
“If you look at it, we have some holes as far as years,” said Brown. “We have very few seniors in this senior class. Our junior class has decent numbers. We’re just trying to even up from a grade-level standpoint in terms of those position rooms.”
West Virginia has six scholarship transfers who joined the team this summer — junior slot receiver Zack Dobson of Middle Tennessee, redshirt freshman offensive lineman Ja’Quay Hubbard from Virginia, senior linebacker Tony Fields from Arizona, junior bandit linebacker Bryce Brand from Maryland, senior punter Tyler Sumpter from Troy and senior safety Scottie Young from Arizona. Dobson, Sumpter and Fields reportedly are graduate transfers, and thus are immediately eligible for game competition at WVU. The other three are non-grad transfers, and thus will need NCAA waivers to play for the Mountaineers during the 2020 season.
Of the 25 Mountaineers produced during the Holgrosen era who were drafted by the NFL, three were transfers from four-year schools (Will Grier, Shaq Riddick and Charles Simms), while seven came to WVU from the junior college ranks (Trevon Wesco, Kyzir White, Rasul Douglas, Kevin White and Mark Glowinski).
The sample size is still a bit limited with Brown, but so far he’s continued to rely heavily on transfers, though more of the four-year variety than the jucos.
One thing that hasn’t changed is WVU’s dependency on transfer quarterbacks. Since Geno Smith finished his four-year Mountaineer career in 2012, West Virginia has had five games started by a quarterback who came straight to WVU from the high school ranks. All those were in 2013 — two by Ford Childress and three by Paul Millard. Since then West Virginia has exclusively featured transfers as its starting quarterbacks — Clint Trickett (2013-14 from Florida State), Skyler Howard (2014-16 from Riverside City (California) College), Will Grier (2017-18 from Florida), and now both Jarret Doege (from Bowling Green) and Austin Kendall (from Oklahoma).
Brown hasn’t indicated if he’s visits to the transfer portal will continue as frequently in the future as they have in the past, but as he tries to fill the Mountaineers’ upper classes, he’s definitely adding players who have prior college experience.