MORGANTOWN -- The West Virginia football team will take a day off on Wednesday as school starts for students.
It has certainly been a grind since the Mountaineers began camp back on Aug. 6, something coach Neal Brown acknowledged during a post-practice press conference on Tuesday.
But all of the work has been necessary and helpful, according to Brown, who spoke of the improvement of several players and positional groups.
More than just a catalyst for continued development, however, the rugged first two weeks of preseason camp have introduced new players to life as a college football player, according to Brown.
“We’ll give them an off day [Wednesday], have a team meeting, but we’re going to stay in camp mode,” Brown said. “I like these. The players are probably ready for them to be done, just because they’re all day. It’s a glimpse of what they say they want -- they want to be full-time football players, and during camp, I think we’ve had 12 or 13 days of it, and they’ve got a glimpse of that.”
As for Tuesday’s practice, there were brief positional drills, special-teams work both in terms of punt and kick coverages and returns, and 11-on-11 scrimmage situations without tackling. Early in the workout, the first-team defense had its way, forcing a turnover that was returned for a touchdown and limiting the offense to just a field goal on its first three possessions.
Brown said starting quarterback Jarret Doege began to find his stride later in the practice, but that the defense carried the day, which wasn’t necessarily a bad thing.
“I thought our defense was really solid in the red zone minus one play all day,” Brown said. “Probably our best day overall defensively that we’ve had in camp, which is a positive. I’m glad to see that.”
One player Brown has raved about throughout the spring and preseason was absent on Tuesday, backup running back Tony Mathis, who Brown said is nursing a minor injury. Brown also promised a further update on his status in the coming days.
With Mathis out, redshirt freshman A’varius Sparrow handled carries with the second team and ripped off a couple of physical, impressive runs. While Mathis has stolen much of the praise and has emerged as the clear-cut favorite to spell starter Leddie Brown on game days, Sparrow is an intriguing player who would seem to present a different skill set than either Leddie Brown or Mathis. Sparrow is listed at 5-foot-9, 196 pounds, and while Leddie Brown and Mathis are power runners, Sparrow is the true change-up with plenty of shiftiness and speed in tow.
When asked about Sparrow on Tuesday, Brown said it’s become a matter of consistency with Sparrow but agreed that his change-of-pace quickness could be an important weapon on the Mountaineer offense.
“He’s got to continue to improve,” Brown said. “He’s got great speed. His best days are usually scrimmage days, which I guess is good and bad. I tell our players all the time, ‘This is a practice sport.’ It really is. Baseball you play more games than you practice, basketball, you usually play more games than you practice, but in football we’re a practice sport. We’re playing 12 to 16 games and we’re practicing a whole lot more and you’ve got to earn trust during practices, and he’s in the process of earning that trust.
“He did have a couple of nice runs today, he’s just got to be more consistent. He’s got breakaway speed. He’s a guy that we would like to come on because he has a speed element that we don’t have.”
However Mathis and Sparrow, as well as freshman running back Justin Johnson, figure into carries on game days remains to be seen. Building depth in the backfield is something Brown has preached since spring practices began.
But the continued development and reliability of Leddie Brown has also been praised, and on Tuesday Neal Brown broached that topic again, going as far as to say that even with a hopefully improved passing game, the team’s offense will center around its star running back.
“Leddie Brown, we’re going to run our offense through him,” Neal Brown said. “I think he’s the one guy that’s really proven that he can go out and win games. Now, my expectation is that we’re going to be much-improved in the passing game and our stats really weren’t bad last year throwing the football; we would like for them to be better but they weren’t bad. But I do think our quarterback and our receivers are much improved, but our offense is going to run through Leddie.”