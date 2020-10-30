The last time West Virginia came off the road after a tough loss, at Oklahoma State, the team was able to rebound and pick up a double-overtime win over Baylor.
Now, after falling 34-27 at Texas Tech last Saturday, the Mountaineers will look to do the same, although this time it may be an even taller mountain to summit.
WVU (3-2 overall, 2-2 Big 12 Conference) will welcome in league-leading Kansas State (4-1, 4-0) Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown. Kickoff is scheduled for noon and the game will be aired by ESPN2.
In that loss to Texas Tech, the Mountaineers made strides in a few key areas — namely on special teams, penalties and in the passing game. But, as in the 27-13 loss to the Oklahoma Statea, WVU didn’t make critical plays down the stretch and made too many of its own mistakes to get over the hump.
WVU coach Neal Brown said that shoring up things in the fourth quarter specifically would be the biggest determining factor for how the season will go from here on out.
“We didn’t play bad, but didn’t make the necessary plays late to win the game,” Brown said. “If you look at most of the Big 12 games, not just ours but most of the Big 12 games outside of just a few, they’ve come down to the fourth quarter. Three of our Big 12 games have come down to the fourth quarter and we’re 1-2 [also including the 27-21 win in double overtime over Baylor].
“We’ve got to find ways as a staff and as players to finish those games because that’s the way it’s going to be in our league.”
Now, enter a Kansas State team that has done pretty much the opposite in figuring out ways to win games in league play.
The No. 16 Wildcats have suffered through rashes of positive COVID-19 tests, the loss of senior quarterback Skylar Thompson — who was injured in the first half of the team’s 31-21 comeback win over Tech — and rallied from 21 points down in the second half to win at Oklahoma despite being shorthanded.
Out of 10 Big 12 teams, Kansas State ranks eighth in total offense, eighth in total defense and ninth in third-down conversions both offensively and defensively. But the Wildcats are as opportunistic as they come and do not miss chances when they are presented with them.
Kansas State has gobbled up 10 turnovers defensively and has only turned the ball over twice, a margin of plus-8 that ranks tops in the Big 12 and is tied for second nationally. The Wildcats have entered the red zone offensively 20 times and have come away with points every time, including 15 touchdowns. That has allowed K-State to rank third in the Big 12 in scoring offense despite being below average in total yardage.
WVU co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae credits Kansas State’s use of tight ends for part of that success. To his point, senior Briley Moore leads the Wildcats in receptions (17) and touchdowns (three) while having the third-most yards with 234. Sophomore tight end Sammy Wheeler also has a touchdown catch.
“They use their tight ends down in the red zone and they use them in a really solid fashion,” Addae said. “It’s not fluff. They’re not dummy routes, but rather guys that can be targeted. They’re both athletic, they’ve shown the ability to go up and make the contested catches, and anytime you have that weapon down in the red zone it creates problems.”
In addition to Moore, the Mountaineer defense will also need to be cognizant of freshman running back Deuce Vaughn. The 5-foot-5, 168-pound speedster leads the team in rushing (51 carries for 309 yards and four touchdowns) and receiving (360 yards) where he is averaging an eye-popping 27.7 yards per catch.
“They use him in a matchup situation so you have to match up correctly,” WVU co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Jordan Lesley said. “Where you put your pieces have got to match where they put their pieces. They do that for a reason. They can hide him, he’s small, he’s extremely fast, he’s extremely elusive and, outside of that, you’ve got to tackle him. Finding him is one thing, but when you do find him and he gets the ball, day-one fundamentals are really the only thing that is important.”
True freshman quarterback Will Howard has done a nice job in relief of Thompson, going 33 for 56 for 557 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. He’s also a looming physical presence in the running game at 6-4, 230 pounds.
In addition to all that, the Wildcats have scored two touchdowns off interceptions, two more off punt returns and have blocked three punts. Although the statistics may not leap off the page, Brown and his staff are impressed at how K-State has excelled by coming through when needed in all three phases of the game.
“They’ve either set up scores or actually score defensively, and special teams … to me that’s complimentary football and that’s what we’re trying to accomplish,” Brown said. “We’re quite a bit better, but we haven’t always played good complimentary football this year. What I mean by that is defense plays well, offense plays well, feeds off of it — get a sudden-change opportunity, defense takes it away and offense goes and scores. We were able to do that Saturday, which is a step forward, but we haven’t done that throughout the year and the same with special teams.
“I think they create their own breaks and they do that because they’re really fundamentally sound, they’re well coached, they’ve got discipline — in a word, they compete.”