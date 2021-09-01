MORGANTOWN — Similar to the challenges facing the WVU offensive coaching staff in Saturday’s upcoming season opener at Maryland, defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley finds himself up against a familiar set of players operating under a new man at the helm and with only a five-game sample size from 2020 to study.
Yet, while the uncertainty surrounding the Maryland offense may be magnified by the circumstances of last year’s COVID-shortened season as well as the hiring of new offensive coordinator Dan Enos, making adjustments in an opener is part of the territory for Lesley.
“I think any Game One you’ve got to be ready whether they have a new OC or not, but especially with a new OC,” Lesley said. “Guys are going to be watching you from last year and vice versa. They’ve had a year to prepare for you, so you know you’re going to have to adjust.”
When both coaches look at those films from last year, they’ll likely see that Saturday could very well be a matchup of strength on strength.
The Mountaineers led the country in pass defense, limiting opponents to just 159.6 yards per game. WVU returns several key cogs in the secondary, including safeties Alonzo Addae, Sean Mahone and Scottie Young (all seniors) as well as junior cornerback Nicktroy Fortune.
But while WVU succeeded in slowing down opponents through the air, the Terrapins excelled in the passing game, averaging 264 yards per contest. That number was led by Taulia Tagovailoa, who completed 61.5% of his passes (75 of 122) for 1,011 yards in four contests. He was picked off seven times to go with seven touchdowns.
At Tagovailoa’s disposal is a formidable group of wideouts that should provide a stiff opening challenge for the Mountaineer secondary. The top four wideouts on Maryland’s depth chart are all listed at 6 feet or taller, led by senior Dontay Demus (6-3, 217 pounds), who hauled in 24 receptions for 365 yards and four touchdowns. Opposite him is sophomore Rakim Jarrett (6-0, 200), a coveted five-star recruit in the 2020 class who caught 17 balls for 252 yards last season.
“Speed,” Lesley said in a one-word response about Jarrett. “He’s really fast. To be a 200-pound kid that’s obviously a hard guy to tackle in space because he has a lot of power to go with the speed, good change of direction, quick area burst — he’s a guy.
“[Demus is a] big guy, they move him around a lot. What I’ve seen they do as well as anybody is find the matchups they want. Moving those guys around by shifts, motions and formations, they do a really nice job with them.”
While the Terrapins’ running backs are relatively inexperienced after 2020 leading rusher Jake Funk graduated, it too is a group with plenty of size. Senior Tayon Fleet-Davis (6-0, 220) was named the starter with Isaiah Jacobs (5-11, 221) and Challen Faamatau (5-11, 225) filling in behind him.
“Anytime you face bigger backs, they can get you worn down if it gets to that type of game,” Lesley said. “That’s one of the things we’re looking at and trying to prepare for, along with when they spread out with those receivers, so it’s a big challenge.”
While Saturday’s opener will bring plenty of unknowns with it, one thing that won’t be one of them is the Mountaineer defense’s identity. That was established a year ago as the unit led the Big 12 in yards allowed per game (291.4).
The Mountaineers enter this year with at least one senior leader at each level, with Dante Stills up front, Josh Chandler-Semedo at linebacker and the three aforementioned safeties in the secondary. With that success and returning experience comes a new sense of confidence within Lesley’s system.
“Leadershipwise, I’m really excited about this group,” Lesley said. “I think anytime, whether you have COVID or not, when you get into year three of a system, even the guys that have been in it for two, if they’ve had two springs, which some of these guys have, they really start to feel comfortable, and the more comfortable you are, the more confident you are. That’s really what I’ve been striving to get this group to be, especially over this offseason, and they’ve done a phenomenal job.
“There’s leaders at every level and I think through camp there were very few days that we didn’t come out and make plays and feed off each other. It’s fun to coach. They start to have a grasp of the scheme and start to see things through their position coaches’ eyes and through my eyes, and it starts to slow the game down. When they can do that, they can play really confident.”