MORGANTOWN — West Virginia football coach Neal Brown opened his Thursday news conference with two words.
“We’re back.”
Brown, new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell and defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley all took to the podium as part of the spring football media luncheon, and though Brown was correct in the fact that Thursday marked the first program’s first news conference since its loss in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 29, just who’s back for the Mountaineers was certainly a big talking point.
So, a large part of Tuesday’s get-together was dedicated to taking inventory of spring practices, which start March 22 and culminate with the Blue-Gold game April 23.
Brown gave updates on the roster, saying that there are 62 scholarship players listed with the hope of adding one or two within the next week. There are also 12 more signees, which will bring the total to 74.
Brown’s plan is to sign seven more at least by the start of fall camp. With a roster cap of 85 players, the remaining four spots will be available for walk-ons to possibly earn those places.
There’s little doubt that it’s a pivotal spring for Brown and the program and, as he pointed out, may be the first normal offseason the team has had since 2019, with COVID-19 affecting winter, spring and summer schedules. The Mountaineers followed up a 6-4 season in 2020 with a 6-7 campaign in 2021 and suffered setbacks, especially on the offensive side.
The team was also hurt significantly by the transfer portal, with the most recent example being the departure of senior linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo, who announced last week that he would be leaving the program.
Brown spoke about the portal and the need for significant improvement, pointing to the hiring of Harrell, who operated one of the nation’s top offenses over the past three seasons at USC.
But despite the departures, Brown said the analysis of the team’s shortcomings began right after the 18-6 loss to Minnesota in the bowl game, and so far he’s been pleased with what he’s seen.
“I’m really excited about this staff and team,” Brown said. “Maybe some of the outside noise doesn’t reflect that, but within these walls right here, man, this group is really excited. This is the hungriest team we’ve had. This is the most competitive team we’ve had. From a group that’s where it’s supposed to be, doing what it’s supposed to be doing, this is by far the best group we’ve had.
“Anytime you play that bad it’s really a crisis, and I really believe you never waste a good crisis. And so, the game was a crisis, and how do you go about fixing that? Well, I think we’ve made some big steps.”
That includes on defense, where the team experienced by far its greatest number of losses. That includes Chandler-Semedo, all three safeties — Alonzo Addae, Scottie Young and Sean Mahone — cornerback Darryl Porter, who transferred to Miami, and defensive back Jackie Matthews, who also hit the portal and ended up at Mississippi State.
That lack of experience would seem to be a detriment, but Brown doesn’t believe that’s necessarily the case. Although thinness at linebacker and in the secondary are problems he said he’d like to address in the coming months, Brown said the players now with the team, young and inexperienced or not, have a chance to be productive.
“This is the most athletic group we’ve had defensively,” Brown said. “I think sometimes everybody ... and coaches are the worst about getting hung up on experience. Experience makes you comfortable. ‘Well, they’ve been out there, they’ve done this.’ Well, really, I’ll take talent over experience.
“I’ve been telling our coaches, ‘Yeah, we lack experience, especially on the back end, but we have the most speed we’ve had, we have the most athletic guys we’ve had and we’ve got guys that are versatile.’”
More than anything, Brown said, the competitive nature of this team is sticking out already, before spring practices begin.
“Competition is at an all-time high here,” Brown said. “They’re embracing hard work. This stuff we’re doing right now [winter workouts], I don’t think it’s anybody’s favorite thing to do.
“It’s hard but it’s necessary, and this group is embracing it. They’re embracing the hard work and that’s really encouraging. We have the lowest amount of complaining that we’ve had over three years.”
INJURY UPDATE: Brown also gave an update on players who will miss spring practices with injuries. That included tight end Mike O’Laughlin, defensive linemen Akheem Mesidor and Edward Vesterinen and linebacker Exree Loe, although Brown said all should be back by fall camp.
POSITION SWITCH: There was also a position change affecting an area athlete as sophomore Wyatt Milum, a Spring Valley High School product, will move from right tackle to left tackle, with Brandon Yates going from the left side to the right side.