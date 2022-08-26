The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Sean Reagan, who served as WVU’s quarterbacks coach over the past three seasons, is now coaching the Mountaineer tight ends.

West Virginia’s hiring of offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, who is also serving as the Mountaineers’ quarterbacks coach, sent several dominoes falling in different directions.

Former coordinator and wide receivers coach Gerad Parker took a job at Notre Dame, Tony Washington was brought on to coach wideouts and Sean Reagan, who served as the team’s quarterbacks coach over the past three seasons, moved over to coach tight ends.

Ryan Pritt covers WVU sports. Reach him at 304-348-7948, ryan.pritt@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RPritt on Twitter.

