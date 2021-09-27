In the wake of West Virginia’s 16-13 loss at No. 4 Oklahoma on Saturday night, it would be easy to point the finger at quarterback Jarret Doege and the Mountaineer offense, which couldn’t produce enough points to make a solid defensive effort stick.
But one man that wasn’t about to do that was senior linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo, a captain and one of the unquestioned leaders of the team.
Instead, in a post-game press conference, Chandler-Semedo insisted that despite what will be viewed by most as a fantastic performance by the team’s defense, there was plenty left to be found on both sides of the ball.
“You could say we held the No. 4 team to 16 points, but that’s not good enough,” Chandler-Semedo said. “We view ourselves as one of the best defenses in the country and definitely the best defense in the Big 12, and 16 points is too much. The offense scored. That’s enough to win the game.”
While the Mountaineer defense may have raised a few eyebrows nationally with a stingy performance against the Sooners, there was no surprise within the Mountaineer locker room, according to Chandler-Semedo. In fact, he said the WVU defense expected even more.
“I can’t really say we did a great job, we did all right,” he said. “They were exactly who we expected them to be. They scored 23 points against Nebraska, they scored three points in the second half against Tulane ... they were exactly who we expected them to be, the same team on film.
“We weren’t shocked that they only scored 16. I’m shocked that they scored 16, honestly. That’s not a slight to them, honestly, that’s how confident we feel. We practice hard, we play hard and that’s the expectation for us.”
So is winning, and the Mountaineers were oh-so-close to pulling off one of the biggest road wins in program history on Saturday.
But West Virginia came up three points short, and as Chandler-Semedo pointed out, those three points could’ve been made up on either side. They’re also what separates WVU from its current 2-2 record and the early driver’s seat in the Big 12 race.
“We lost by three points, but we’ve got to find those three points in preparation,” Chandler-Semedo said. “Find those three points in practice, find those three points in whatever your daily routine is ... find those three points in extra treatment, extra edge work, extra work. Maybe a misfit three, running to the ball there … those three points are there for everybody within the week. You’ve got to cross all your T’s and dot all your I’s, honestly.
nnn
While Chandler-Semedo insisted that the Mountaineers went to Norman with the expectation of winning, he also understood the gravity of the situation.
The Sooners have won six straight Big 12 titles. They’ve now beaten West Virginia in all nine meetings since the Mountaineers joined the league, and Saturday marked just the third of those meetings that was decided by a possession or less. West Virginia has not won in Norman since 1982.
But the Mountaineers’ 10-7 lead was the first time Oklahoma trailed at home since Sept. 17, 2016 (35-17 to Ohio State) and, if nothing else, it proved that West Virginia could hang with the Big 12 alpha wolves. Or lions, to hear Chandler-Semedo tell it.
“We came to the jungle for the lion,” he said. “Oklahoma is the king of the jungle in the Big 12. Lions roar. Run right at them honestly and that’s what we did. No fear. We didn’t play scared. They had to put on their pads like we do. They bled like we bleed. They play the same game. There ain’t no difference, honestly, except for a couple of four- or five-stars and some Jordan jerseys.”
nnn
It wasn’t just offensive futility that kept West Virginia from a win on Saturday, it was also a myriad of untimely and unfortunate mistakes.
Two of them came from sophomore center Zach Frazier, who was flagged for an illegal snap and snapped the ball past an unsuspecting Doege on consecutive plays in the fourth quarter, taking WVU from a second-and-7 on the Oklahoma 28 in a tie game to a third-and-33, which eventually led to a punt and the game-winning drive from the Sooners.
Frazier, a freshman All-American a year ago, has been the anchor of the offensive line since the spring. Despite the costly miscues, that’s not about to change, according to coach Neal Brown.
“We don’t have a better kid or person in our program than Zach Frazier,” Brown said. “I’ll take him every day, regardless if we’re playing Oklahoma or wherever we’re going. We’ve got some hurt kids in the locker room and nobody is hurt more than him, and you’re hurt because you invest and there’s nobody that’s got more of a personal investment than Zach Frazier.”