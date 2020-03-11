PINEVILLE — Wyoming East coach Angie Boninsegna was honored by the Wyoming County Board of Education at its regular meeting on Monday, March 2, at the Wyoming County Career and Technical Center.
Boninsegna was recently honored by the National Federation of High School Associations as the West Virginia Girls Coach of the Year.
Wyoming County Superintendent of Schools Deirdre Cline presented Boninsegna with a plaque honoring the feat.
“It means a lot,” Boninsegna said after the meeting. “I’ve been blessed with a lot of great young ladies during my coaching career. It was definitely an entire team effort. It wasn’t my award alone.”
And, her entire team and staff showed up for the occasion. They lined the back wall of the meeting room as their coach was honored.
“That meant a lot that they all came down,” Boninsegna said. “We had just practiced today. They are a great bunch of young ladies. We have a big game coming up (with PikeView) so for them to come out it meant a lot to me. I appreciated that and the board for the honor.”
On the rainy evening, the coach joked that she might bring some rain to her game Thursday to sprinkle over PikeView, site of Thursday’s Region 3 co-final (Wyoming East lost that game at Gardner) because she had “never seen her team run that fast” as they raced for respective vehicles after the meeting.
The Lady Warriors were 24-4 last season. This year the Warriors are 16-7 and advanced to the regional championship after returning just one starter.
Boninsegna is 159-45 in nine years as the Lady Warriors head coach and her 2016 team won the Class AA state championship.
It was awards night at the meeting.
Several students were lauded for their award-winning efforts including:
- Westside’s Julie Brown and Molly Cook as Honorary West Virginia Secretary of State.
- Hannah Rose of Westside and the Wyoming County CTC for her Anti-Vaping poster that placed second statewide.
Also honored were the first-place winners at the Wyoming County Science Fair, including the following regional winners, their school and subject:
Third to fifth grade
- Roman Hatfield, Road Branch, Chemistry
- Jacob Houck, Logan Daniels and Kyler Thomas, Pineville, Cellular and Molecular Biology
- Brielle Lyons, Berlin McKinney Elementary, Earth and Environmental Science
- Lilly McCoy, Road Branch, Energy
- Lennon Stable, Glen Fork Elementary/Middle, Material Science
- Brendan Pendry, Pineville, Medical Science
Sixth to eighth grade
- Alexis Crouse, Kailyn Spence, Oceana, Animal Science Group
- Savanna Kinser, Kayla Massey, Oceana, Cellular and Molecular Biology Group
- Lunden Morgan, Glen Fork Elementary/Middle, Earth and Environmental Sciences.
- Jacob Mullins, Ethan Kenneda, Huff Consolidated, Energy Group
- Moriah Smith Glen Fork Elementary/MIddle, Materials Science
- Kyndai Lusk Rylee Brown, Oceana Middle, Robotics and Intelligent Machines.
Ninth to 12th grade
- Hannah Massie, Kristina Martin, Addi Parsons, Westside, Behavioral and Social Sciences
- Hunter White, Kaleigh Brown, Westside, Physics.
The board also heard considerations for programs of study in grades nine through 12 and Service Personnel Attendance Incentive to mirror that of the professional employees.