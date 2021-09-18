HUNTINGTON -- If not for Old Main, Sidney Bell might not have believed he was in the right place.
A member of Marshall University's Young Thundering Herd football team from 1971 through 1974, Bell hadn't been to Huntington since 1975. When former teammate Allen Meadows called with news of a 50-year reunion decided it was time to make the trip from the Virgin Islands and see his school and teammates. Bell said he was stunned by what he saw of Marshall's campus.
"When Allen called me and told me it was going to happen, I said the one person coming is Sidney Bell," he said. "I came up here and had culture shock coming from the Virginia Islands, but it was good. Everybody was so nice. I enjoyed my years here. I had fun playing football."
Bell was one of 47 players and coaches from the Young Thundering Herd to come to town for a weekend of festivities that included being honored at Marshall's football game with East Carolina. They gathered for lunch and dinner downtown on Friday and toured MU's facilities with Young Herd coach Jack Lengyel.
"Huntington has changed a lot, but Marshall is crazy," Bell said. "It looks like a big-time university. I am so proud of my school. It is looking good. The campus has grown so much."
More than 40 players from East Carolina, the team Marshall played on Nov. 14, 1970 hours before the plane crash near Tri-State Airport killed all 75 aboard, including most of the Herd football team, attended Saturday's game. They visited the memorial at Spring Hill Cemetery Saturday morning, experiencing emotional moments few could put into words.
Five players from the 1971 Xavier University football team also came to town. The Young Herd defeated Xavier 15-13 on a last-second touchdown pass -- 213 bootleg screen was the name of the play -- from Reggie Oliver to Terry Gardner.
"You guys have made my life miserable for 50 years," joked Rich Kase, a linebacker on that Musketeers team, drawing laughter from the green-clad former Marshall players surrounding him.
Young Herd coach Jack Lengyel said he relished the opportunity to visit with his former players. When asked if he could call one play in Saturday's Marshall game with East Carolina, Lengyel said it would be, "213 bootleg screen."
Lester Hicks played for the Young Thundering Herd. He said he and his teammates at the time had no idea of what they were starting for a program that has won two national championships, 12 bowl games and nine conference championships since 1971.
"We laid the first brick in the foundation," Hicks said. "It means a lot now. We didn’t understand it at the time, but now we can see the fruits of our labor."
Another Young Herd player, Dan Canada, said how far Marshall has come is mind-boggling. He mentioned "We Are. ... Marshall," a movie that chronicled the rise of the Marshall program after the crash.
"For me it's special, as I'm sure it is for all of these guys," Canada said. "I didn't think there would ever be a movie. I didn't think the university would extend football beyond the time that we played. I appreciate everyone I've seen today. They made a sacrifice, too. They could've gone to go someplace else, but came here because they saw an opportunity to lift up a university and a community."