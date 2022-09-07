The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

FAYETTEVILLE — Nothing represents the Mountain State quite like white water — the dips and ripples of deep rivers with pointed white caps, the splashes and swirls over gray boulders, the reflection in calm pools of nearby trees with colorful leaves that hint to the season, whichever one it might be.

The images are iconic: the rushing rapids, nearly hidden rocks, the river rats paddling so intensely it’s a sure bet their muscles will ache for days to come.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you