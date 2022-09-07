FAYETTEVILLE — Nothing represents the Mountain State quite like white water — the dips and ripples of deep rivers with pointed white caps, the splashes and swirls over gray boulders, the reflection in calm pools of nearby trees with colorful leaves that hint to the season, whichever one it might be.
The images are iconic: the rushing rapids, nearly hidden rocks, the river rats paddling so intensely it’s a sure bet their muscles will ache for days to come.
But sometimes, in the midst of nature’s wildest playground, one might see pint-sized rafters and hear the squeals and giggles of children having the time of their lives.
“It’s been really fun. My favorite part was probably the experience of going through all the rapids,” 10-year-old rafter Robbie Weiler said before he ran to get back into the raft.
Perhaps the most important lesson about playing in nature is to respect it — to remember the dangers and be prepared to avoid them. For many parents, that means avoiding a rafting trip altogether until the kids are older.
But it doesn’t have to be that way.
Most of the outfitters in West Virginia include some kind of family program to get their future river rats on rafts at a young age.
“I feel like it’s totally safe. We started on the calmer waters, so I feel like it’s extremely safe for everybody,” said Tricia Sheehan, whose three children were among the rafters.
“The rapids aren’t too intense, but they’re enough fun for the kids that they have a great time,” said their guide, Sebastian Kennedy, who, on the river, likes to go by Seabass.
At certain times throughout the year, Ace Adventure Resort offers “family” rafting trips that allow children ages 6 and older to claim a seat on the big, blue rafts that float down the Upper New River. They get to enjoy the rush of fast-paced adventure without the risks that come with a deeper, rockier, faster ride reserved for more experienced rafters.
While the rafting itself may not be the most challenging, it is hard to stay focused while overhearing the laughs and shrieks of kids as the rafts get thrown over the waves.
Here, they can push the limits of creative play with bubbles, boat battles and back flips — if they have the skills for that.
When the water is calm, chaos breaks out amongst the rafters. All of a sudden, kids are getting out of the rafts, water is splashing through the air, duckies are being turned upside down and kids are jumping in every direction.
“So, we generally do ducky wars where people get on rafts, try and get the other person off. We overturn a ducky for that. We also do ducky towers where we stack them on top of each other. We have lots of fun games. Each trip leader has their own,” said Seabass.
Ducky wars takes more balance and concentration than what is required by normal rafting. Kids compete to bounce each other off the flipped ducky. They run in place and wobble the boat, trying to force their opponent to slip.
Still, the rapids are the highlight of the trip.
“My favorite part was probably the experience of going through all the rapids. The rapids sometimes have been, like, kind of scary, but they’ve overall been really fun to go on,” said 10-year-old Weiler.
Tens of thousands of rafting enthusiasts hit the white water in West Virginia every year.
“We have a variety of ages, from little kids to seniors. There’s something that everybody could do and get out of our comfort zone and see something new and get a little exercise and fresh air,” said Seabass.
“We just were looking around for things we could do together and be outside and something that everybody would like, which is hard to find when you have such a wide age range,” said Tricia Sheehan, whose family met up and traveled from Raleigh, North Carolina, to enjoy West Virginia’s white water. “It’s just something that everyone thought would be really cool and make a lot of memories.”
The thrill of crashing through the waves keeps families coming back for more. Some families make rafting in West Virginia a yearly tradition.
“Well, this is our second-annual rafting trip. We went last year and loved it so much, we decided to make it an annual boys’ retreat,” said Michael Weiler who brought his two children from Harrisonburg, Virginia.
If you are planning to take your family out on the river, make sure to prepare for an all-day excursion when booking this white water trip. The Upper New River trips are typically 8 to 13 miles long and include a lunch so delicious, some say it rivals the rapids.
“It’s just really fun to go on rapids. And also the lunch. The stuff here that they bring for lunch is really good,” said 10-year-old Robbie Weiler.
As long as water is rushing through the New River Gorge, families will be able to make memories and share laughs that will be remembered forever.
To learn more go to: www.aceraft.com.