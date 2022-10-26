CHARMCO, W.Va. — No. 9 Greenbrier West started their scoring fast after returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown.
Turnovers allowed Greenbrier West to take a 21-0 first quarter lead.
“It’s the early turnovers and special teams mistakes that are really killing us. You can’t expect to turn the ball over three times in the first five minutes and expect to win the ball game,” said Sherman coach Kevin Buzzard.
“The score sounds bad, but the boys never quit, we’re getting better each week. What sucks is that we can’t find our identity, we don’t know what we need to do as an offense yet.”
Coach Buzzard highlighted rushing performances from Shane Ring and River Williams as bright spots during the defeat.
“The future is pretty bright, really, once we get all of these kids to buy in and get them experience.”
Buzzard concluded by speaking on his team’s preparation for their home game Friday against Meadow Bridge. “We’ll watch the film and see what they’re doing, and then we’ll figure out if we’ve got to spread them out and run a 4-2-5 or load the box up and try to stop them.”
Sherman’s game Friday will be their last home game of this season.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.