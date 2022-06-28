INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Though things have cooled down over the past few days, the last couple of weeks have been scorching in West Virginia, with temperatures reaching up to the low 90s.
Temperatures like that are fun for the beach and the pool, but playing soccer on turf (and grass) can make for a long, sweaty day.
There have been a lot of sweaty days at Barboursville Soccer Complex and Shawnee Sports Complex recently as U.S. Youth Soccer's Eastern Presidents Cup and Eastern Regional Championships have taken place at the venues over the last two weeks.
During the Presidents Cup, which ran from June 17-21, temperatures were in the high 80s for most of the tournament. The weather cooled down during the latter portion of the Eastern Regional Championships. But that won't be the case during Wednesday's semifinals and Thursday's championships as temperatures are forecast to reach a highs of 87 and 91 degrees, respectively.
Brad Roos, program manager for the National Championship Series (NCS) East Region and USYS National Committee member, explained some of the measures USYS has taken to ensure the safety of athletes, referees, spectators and volunteers.
"We have what's called a bulb temperature reading, and what that does is takes in the humidity plus the temperature on the fields to then come up with a number." Roos said. "[Last Friday] we started out at 9 o'clock, everything was fine, it was overcast. Then with games at 11, we started doing one water break per half. At 3, which was the hottest, we go to two per half. Safety is the most important thing."
But it's not just the players who are dealing with the ramifications of the heat wave. Roos said he also has to be concerned about the referees.
"Quite honestly it's the safety of the players but also the referees," he said. "To be honest, two referees didn't eat breakfast and so they couldn't finish their first game [last Friday]. We just had a meeting to remind them about hydration and nutrition."
Marshall University is in charge of medical staffing and injury prevention and has tents set up on the sidelines.
"They keep track of the bulb temperature reading," Roos said. "We communicate completely throughout and we make the decisions about what we need to do as far as water breaks."
NO VACANCIES: For the Eastern Regional Championships, 252 teams made the trip to Charleston and Barboursville to compete for regional titles.
Most of them made the trip from out of state as just 17 of those 252 teams are from West Virginia.
Teams, along with coaching staffs, friends and families, end up carrying quite a sizable travel party. And so the hotels in the humble towns of Charleston, Dunbar, Barboursville and Huntington sold out pretty quickly.
That created a bit of an issue for Roos, USYS and the West Virginia Soccer Association.
"The biggest issue for West Virginia is there's not enough hotel rooms," Roos said on Friday. "[From Thursday to Sunday] we needed 4,000 hotel rooms. In a lot of tournaments, teams maybe need 12 to 13 rooms. Here, you need somewhere between 15-20. Because of the nature of it, we get the whole family. We had about 2,800, 2,900 rooms, so we're short about 1,000 rooms."
USYS had to get spread out.
"We're spreading out to Beckley, we're spreading out to Ohio, to Kentucky," Roos said. "People have to drive a long distance, but it's what we have to do right now."
Roos chooses which site gets to host NCS regional competition. He goes through a vetting process which includes a site visit. Shawnee and Barboursville pass the vetting process with flying colors. But Roos said the biggest thing that needs to be improved upon is the number of hotel rooms.
"That's the biggest negative," he said. "That's the biggest negative that teams complain about. That's it. Everything else is great. I keep pushing ... pushing 'hotel rooms, hotel rooms. Build hotels.'"
West Virginia has been bidding for NCS events since 2007 and has hosted eight events since 2009. With time comes growth and the complexes in the Mountain State want to continue that growth.
"I heard [Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango] tell me the other day he's gonna put more sod fields in for next year," Roos said. "As this develops they're going to bring more and more events in. So they need those hotels."
Here's a start: The building that was formerly an Econo Lodge is smack-dab in the middle of downtown Dunbar, which is about 2 miles from the fields at Shawnee. But it sits abandoned and has been for years.
Maybe it's time to change that.