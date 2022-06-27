The WVFC 2004 boys were up against a tall task heading into their Monday morning USYS Eastern Regional Championships matchup against Pittsburgh FC at Shawnee Sports Complex.
It wasn’t beating Pittsburgh FC that was the issue, but WVFC had to deliver a clean sheet and win by at least four goals in order to advance to the semifinal on Wednesday.
WVFC was up to the task, scoring early and never taking its foot off the gas pedal as the 18U boys cruised to 5-0 victory and will play South Shore Futbol Club (Long Island, New York) in Wednesday’s 9 a.m. semifinal.
WVFC coach Gary Ogilvie explained why winning by four goals and shutting out the opponent was so important.
“We had to win 4-0 because the team yesterday (Brausa United Futebol Club Blue) won 6-1, which means it goes to goals against,” Ogilvie said. “We had four goals against, the other team had five goals against so we go through based on goal difference.”
Had WVFC allowed just one goal in the game, it would have had to square off against Brausa United in penalty kicks to decide who advanced.
But goalkeeper Brayden Scott, who plays at Capital, was solid in the clean sheet.
WVFC got off to a quick start. Rylan Morehead, who plays at George Washington, sent a ball to Andrew Brewster and Brewster found the back of the net in the fifth minute and WVFC was out to a 1-0 lead.
About 15 minutes later, in the 21st minute, Charleston Catholic’s Sully Groom’s pass across the middle was knocked in the net off Morehead’s head and it was quickly 2-0.
Pittsburgh FC had a few good attacks early but they were either staved off or blocked by Scott.
Brewster wasn’t done scoring. He sent a perfect rolling shot just out of the reach of the Pittsburgh FC goalkeeper for the third goal in the 29th minute.
WVFC had a 3-0 lead going into halftime.
WVFC got off to a quick start in the second half as Jaxson Haynes made the score 4-0 in the 45th minute.
Frustration boiled over for a Pittsburgh FC player who was yellow carded after the fourth WVFC goal.
In the 57th minute, Wade Setser scored the fifth and final goal for WVFC. All WVFC had to do for the remainder of the game was not allow a goal.
It was well on its way to doing that but hit a snag in the final minute of play. WVFC was called for a foul and Pittsburgh FC was awarded a goal kick. The kick was strong but it was deflected over the net. Not long after the goal kick, the final whistle was blown and WVFC came away with the victory.
“It was a little bit stressful,” Ogilvie said. “If that would have gone in it would have been to PKs but yeah the boys did excellent to go on without having to do that.
“The lads done everything we asked of them. We’ve been dangerous every time we were on the attack and defensively we won all the battles. The boys stuck to the task today.”
As is the theme with WVFC, the 2004 boys are some of the best 18U players in the state. Ogilvie knows his team’s talent gives it a big boost.
“We’ve got some fantastic players,” he said. “A few of the lads are playing USL Two this summer which gives them loads more experience. And it showed today.”